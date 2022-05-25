DUP must end boycott to support children with autism says Sheehan

SUPPORT: Pat Sheehan MLA said that the DUPs boycott of the Executive is preventing support for children living with autism

SINN Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the DUP should end its boycott of the Executive and get around the table now to ensure children with autism have support.

Figures released by the Department of Health earlier this week showed that 4.7 per cent of school aged children in the North have an autism diagnosis with males almost three times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than females.

The figures also showed that the levels of autism were also 36 per cent higher in areas of high deprivation.

The data also showed that in 2021/22, 17 per cent of children diagnosed with autism did not have any special educational needs, and 58 per cent were classified at Stage 3 of the Special Educational Needs (SEN) Assessment, indicating they had a Statement of SEN.

Responding to new figures from the Department of Health on the number of children diagnosed with autism over 10 years, the West Belfast MLA said: “New figures from the Department of Health show that the number of children diagnosed with autism has quadrupled over ten years.

“Many families already find it difficult to get support for their children and given the stark rise in numbers diagnosed, there will be even more pressure on special educational needs services in the coming years.

“That is why we urgently need an Executive up and running and ministers in place to get on with the job of ensuring that children with autism have support.

“I would urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Executive, get back to work and get on with the job of delivering – that’s what people elected us to do.”