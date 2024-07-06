ANDREÉ MURPHY: DUP reverts to type in face of electoral jeopardy

I WOULD not be the biggest fan of the concept of devolution. For me it is kind of in the way of the real conversation. And handy for those who want to distract from it.

While having a functioning Stormont is a world away from a non-functioning one, it is still a long way away from independence. That the 12th Earl of Shaftesbury cannot be forced to hand over the deeds of our Lough Neagh to Stormont to decide how it will be managed gives us just one 392-square kilometre reason why devolution is limited, and colonialism must end.

This is hardly an earth-shattering observation from this republican, but important for the admittance of self-reflection required as I look at some early warning signs coming from the current devolved administration.

On what planet does the DUP think it resides that it can block attempts to create an immediate action plan on Lough Neagh? There are numerous reports that Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has tabled a significant action plan that includes measures which will address systemic issues of dredging, farming and industrial malpractice and long-term protection for our dying Lough, but that this is being held up by the DUP.

Does the algae have to rise up and invade our homes before the DUP will sign off on a deal that punishes the polluters that are a significant part of the problem and feeding the green blue smelly gick (bloom is far too nice a word for this infestation)? This echoes far too loudly the DUP arrogance on issues of huge significance which blighted previous devolved administrations.

You might think from listening to the Radio this Morning that the story is once again unionist turmoil.

9 nationalist seats

8 unionist seats

1 other

The specific conditions for a border poll must be set. It is anti-democratic to ignore the constitutional question any longer — Andrée Murphy (@andreemurphy) July 5, 2024

News that Bunscoil na Seolta has received planning permission for its temporary naíscoil and bunscoil in East Belfast should be a source of joy for all of us who wish to live in a reconciled and progressive Belfast. The work of Linda Ervine is nothing other than revolutionary as she builds a confidence in the Irish language and desectarianises attitudes to it. Unionists, Republicans and Not That Bothereds are learning their native tongue in East Belfast and choosing to send their children to the first Irish language integrated school. Again, the DUP is the blocker to this progress. The DUP voted against the planning permission for this modest and badly wanted and needed resource, despite holding the education brief in Stormont.

It is interesting that Paul Givan came under little to no heat for this. His welcome in bunscoileanna across the North is warm and genuine and to date his engagements have been equally warm. Why then are his colleagues taking this stand? Is it electioneering, or playing to a specific East Belfast gallery that the rest of the population wish would finally decommission themselves?

The DUP does not have its troubles to seek, but reverting to type on the significant issues will not be hidden by Emma Little Pengelly’s evident abilities to charm in the public domain. We all know that it doesn’t really matter here who occupies Downing Street, our interests are never served from Westminster. Tory or Tory Lite will only ever focus on the interests of England, and those who reside in it. That applies to all of us, whatever constitutional allegiance we hold. The DUP has long known that their interests lie in making devolution work. Their actions belie an inability to do so, and the truth that it is impossible.