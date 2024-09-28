Fiona welcomes installation of defibrillator on Cliftonville Road

NEW DEFIB: Fiona McCarthy with Marian Murphy and Marnel Hughes from Neeson's Pharmacy on the Cliftonville Road

A NORTH Belfast woman has secured the installation of a defibrillator on the Cliftonville Road.

Fiona McCarthy works as an auxiliary nurse and is also a Workers' Party representative for the Oldpark and Cliftonville areas. After securing funding from the Corey Foundation, the life-saving device has been installed outside Neeson’s Pharmacy.

Last year, she helped secure funding for a defibrillator on the Oldpark Road.

"I started this campaign because I am determined to help reduce the number of cardiac arrest fatalities in North Belfast," she explained. As a local representative I want to continue to help the community. I want to see defibrillators installed all over North Belfast. I want to make a difference to people’s lives.

"The last one on the Oldpark has saved lives. There was a man who suffered cardiac arrest and although he sadly passed away, the defibrillator kept him alive and meant his organs were able to be donated.

"If a defibrillator is used within three-five minutes of cardiac arrest, survival rates jump from six per cent to 74 per cent. It really is that important, it really does save lives.

"The next area I will be targeting is Antrim Road/New Lodge – so once I can source funding, another defibrillator will be installed there too."

If someone has a cardiac arrest then the three most important things to do are: