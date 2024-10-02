Man arrested in relation to two sexual assaults

ARREST: The derelict house where one of the attacks took place last Wednesday

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to two sexual assaults which were reported to have occurred in West Belfast.

Last Wednesday evening, a 13-year-old was returning from a birthday celebration with a friend when they were walking from the Suffolk Road into Glenveagh Drive. It was reported that a man dragged one of the girls towards a derelict house and assaulted her.



In a joint social media appeal Glen Community Parent Youth Group and Lenadoon Women’s Group urged parents and young people in Lenadoon to be vigilant.

Police later confirmed that they are investigating a “possible link” between the incident and reports of a separate sexual assault on a teenager in the Lagmore area the same evening.

On Sunday evening, a man sustained serious injuries after he was assaulted on the Suffolk Road. In a statement the following day, police said: "We are aware of speculation connecting this incident to recent reported approaches to women and attempted sexual assaults in the area however there is no evidence linking this occurrence to previous reports at present, and no arrests have been made."

On Monday, police received a report of criminal damage to a property in the Ardcaoin area just before 6pm on Monday evening. Damage was caused to the windows and doors. No-one was present in the property at the time.

Police linked that incident with the assault of the man on Suffolk Road.

Calls for vigilance after teenage girl is assaulted in Lenadoonhttps://t.co/E44m0qEPxB — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 27, 2024

The PSNI have now confirmed that a man was arrested on Monday in relation to the two sexual assaults last week and remains in police custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Our investigation into the reports is ongoing. The community should be assured that our officers are working at pace to gather sufficient evidence to build a robust case.

“Additionally, we continue to liaise with the victims and community representatives in relation to their concerns.

“Violence against women and girls is a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland. We are committed to pursuing those who perpetrate these offences.

“If anyone has a complaint about police actions they should contact the Office of the Police Ombudsman who will conduct an independent investigation.”

Michael Doherty, from Lenadoon Community Forum, said there is a lot of anger amongst local people over the incidents.

"I have spoken to the family of one of the girls and they are very angry at the lack of action from the PSNI," he said. "The family themselves did a door-to-door following the attack to try and identify the assailant.

"On Monday night, we were on the ground with youth and community leaders to calm the situation after a crowd gathered outside a house in Derryveagh.

"As well as appealing for calm around the situation, we would appeal to parents to make sure their children are not on their own and remain vigilant.

"I would also ask people not to post unfounded allegations on social media. We also want to see adequate support provided to the two female victims. We have also convened a meeting between Lenadoon Community Forum and Suffolk Road Residents Network for further discussion around the derelict property which was the scene of one of the assaults."