Last orders at Fort Bar but hopes remain for its future

LAST ORDERS: The Fort Bar on the Springfield Road

A HISTORIC West Belfast bar has closed its doors for now – but hope remains on securing its future.

The Fort Bar on the Springfield Road called last orders last week following the decision to shut by the leaseholder.

Also known as McCartan’s, the venue is in the property portfolio of the Beannchor Group, founded by Belfast entrepreneur Bill Wolsey.

The pub first opened in 1865, and is one of the last remaining Victorian saloon-style watering holes in the city, alongside the famous Crown Bar in Great Victoria Street.

The listed West Belfast building contains ornate mahogany snugs for drinkers to enjoy a pint in private, and has been recognised for its historical value by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group.

The pub was opened by the McGuigan family, who ran it for 77 years. It is said the pub acquired the ‘Fort’ name as it was located opposite an old long-closed RUC station.

Speaking of the pub’s future, Bill Wolsey said: “The Fort is a long-standing venue with great potential. We are currently assessing options on the next steps, and will either seek to find a new tenant, or put the venue up for sale.”