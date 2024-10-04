St Gerard's School open All Ability Cafe in Poleglass

ST Gerard's School has launched a new coffee kart at Sally Gardens Community Centre in Poleglass.

The new enterprise project involves working within the local community to help support pupils in developing employability skills.

Known as the All Ability Cafe, it will be serving coffees on Friday evenings from 6-10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am-1pm. The project follows on from their Brian’s Boru coffee kart at the school on the Blacks Road.

Michael McCullough, a teacher at the school, explained how the project came about.

"It started coming out of the Covid pandemic when we wanted to do something to try and get our social skills back. Our charity, Friends of St Gerard’s charity got some funding and the idea come up about a coffee truck and have it operational during the week at the school.

"It was fantastic for the kids to learn new skills and work with staff. Any money raised we were able to put back into the school.

"We secured funding from Housing Executive and AIB which bought us our first ever coffee kart. It was named in memory of a teacher that passed away, Brian Austin.

Top team

"We always wanted to do more with the coffee kart, whereby to have it operational at school during the week but out in the community at the weekend.

"We sourced a spot at Sally Gardens and Martin there was really helpful. The initial idea was to bring it from the school on a Friday evening and pick it up on a Sunday evening.

"When we thought about it, it was too much hassle to move it about and needed somewhere to store it. He pointed to a big green container beside the pitch which was not being used. We got it cleared out and had it kitted out to be another coffee kart, thanks to help from joiners, Homefit, electricians and so many others."

The stand-alone All Ability Cafe opened last Friday evening and Michael is hoping it will go from strength to strength.

"The benefits can be huge for the kids, having a wee part-time job and gain confidence, independence and catering and customer service skills," he added. "We hope to open it every night of the week.

"It is a huge benefit to have Brian’s Boru coffee kart at the school, which can be let out for community use as well as the All Ability Cafe at Sally Gardens."