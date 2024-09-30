Man assaulted on Suffolk Road not linked to recent incidents in the area

A MAN was taken to hospital by police after he was assaulted by a number of men on Suffolk Road shortly after 8pm on Sunday evening.

The male had earlier been spoken to by police after a separate report that he had made remarks to a teenage girl that made her uncomfortable.

However, police say the male is not linked to a number of incidents in the area over recent days.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are aware of speculation connecting this incident to recent reported approaches to women and attempted sexual assaults in the area however there is no evidence linking this occurrence to previous reports at present, and no arrests have been made.

"Anyone with information that could assist police investigations should call 101 or submit online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.