Top Sinn Féin press officer Mag Uidhir tenders shock resignation

SINN Féin's leading press officer has resigned after providing a reference for a former party colleague who's currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a series of sex offences.

North Belfast man Seán Mag Uidhir, a key member of the party's press and strategy operation, tendered his resignation during the weekend party conference along with another member of the press team, Caolán McGinley from Derry.

Michael McMonagle of Limewood Street in Derry pleaded guilty earlier this month to a number of sex offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Both Mr Mag Uidhir and Mr McGinley provided references enabling Mr McGonagle to secure employment with the British Heart Foundation after he was suspended by Sinn Féin when charged. The charity told the Belfast Telegraph that they were unaware that Mr McMonagle was facing sex charges when they employed him.

Mr Mag Uidhir is a former editor of our sister paper, the North Belfast News. The two men's shock resignations came as a Sunday newspaper prepared to publish a story about the references.

The party said in a statement: “The references were not provided by or on behalf of Sinn Féin.

“Permission was not sought, nor would it have been given, from the party for the provision of these references or their content."

Sinn Féin said it had launched in inquiry about the provision of the references after becoming aware of the issue in the past week.

“Before this process concluded, both press officers resigned from their positions and party membership with immediate effect."