Police link Poleglass house attack to Suffolk Road assault

POLICE are linking an attack on a house in Poleglass on Monday evening to an assault on a man on the Suffolk Road on Sunday.

Officers received a report of criminal damage to a property in the Ardcaoin area just before 6pm on Monday evening. Damage was caused to the windows and doors. No-one was present in the property at the time.

Also on Tuesday evening, a video circulating on social media appeared to show a large crowd gathered outside a house in the Derryveagh area of Lenadoon.

On Sunday, a man sustained serious injuries after he was assaulted on the Suffolk Road. Police say believe both incidents are linked but have urged people to be wary of online speculation connecting the assault to recent reported approaches to women and attempted sexual assaults in West Belfast.

Police say there is "no evidence linking these reports at present, and no arrests have been made".

Last Wednesday evening, it was reported that two girls were walking from the Suffolk Road into Glenveagh Drive when a man dragged one of the girls towards a derelict house and assaulted her.

Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “We want to make it clear that the Police Service of Northern Ireland will not tolerate any type of vigilante activity and we would caution any individual or group in the strongest terms against taking the law into their own hands.

"The Police Service is responsible for law enforcement in Northern Ireland, not the community.

“We are continuing to liaise with elected and community representatives to discuss these issues and our officers will be providing a visible policing presence throughout West Belfast.

“If you have concerns – report them to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has called for anyone with information in relation to incidents in West Belfast over recent days to contact police.

“Police have been dealing with a number of incidents across West Belfast in recent days," he said.



“If anyone has information on these incidents, they should bring this to the PSNI.



“The police now have a job of work to do to bring whoever was responsible for incidents last week before the courts.”