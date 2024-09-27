Calls for vigilance after teenage girl is assaulted in Lenadoon

PARENTS and young people have been urged to be vigilant following reports of an attack on a teenage girl on the Upper Suffolk Road.



It was reported that on Wednesday evening two girls were walking from the Suffolk Road into Glenveagh Drive when a man dragged one of the girls towards a derelict house and assaulted her.



In a joint social media appeal Glen Community Parent Youth Group and Lenadoon Women’s Group urged parents and young people in Lenadoon to be vigilant.



“At approximately 8.30pm as the girl and her friend were walking home from the Suffolk Road into Glenveagh Drive, a white male in dark clothing emerged from behind the girls and dragged one of them towards a derelict house in the street,” the appeal read. “As he was assaulting the girl her friend began screaming and a passing car came to their assistance as the assailant ran off.



“Lenadoon Community Forum and Suffolk Road Residents' Network are demanding an urgent meeting between themselves and the Housing Executive to have this derelict property adequately secured to prevent further assaults.



“Both groups are also urging parents to make their children aware of the potential dangers and to ensure that they are not out on their own whilst this dangerous individual is at large.”



Police are appealing for information.



“It was reported that a man approached two teenage girls as they walked along the road and pulled at the clothing of one of the girls and then pushed her to the ground. The man then made off on foot, possibly in the direction of Lenadoon. He was described as being aged in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a black coat, black trousers and black shoes. Both girls were left badly shaken following the incident.

“Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 413 26/09/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”