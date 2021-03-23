Eamonn Holmes returns to old haunts to support St Vincent de Paul

ONE of North Belfast’s most famous sons has returned to the city to meet with representatives from the Society of St Vincent de Paul.



Eamonn Holmes chatted with the Society’s Regional President, Mary Waide, and Regional Manager, Pauline Brown, about his memories of growing up in North Belfast as they highlighted the work of SVP in the area.



They stressed how the pandemic has impacted on the traditional means of donating to the Society and informed him about how some of the shops have remained closed while others are now operating a click and collect service until the time when they are permitted to fully reopen.



After listening about the work of the Society, ​Eamonn said: “Charities like SVP are being hit hard by the ​pandemic and although ​t​he SVP shop​ here on Antrim Road​ has had to close because of ​lockdown the need is not only still there​,​ it's greater than ever.

“I went to visit a volunteer who told how deprived so many families are. It's heartbreaking but SVP is still there to help. You can help too by changing your charity donations and supporting SVP online. A little will go a long way​.​"



Mary Waide, Regional President of SVP, added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Eamonn took the time to meet with SVP.



“I want to thank him for the interest he showed in the work that we are doing throughout local communities with families who have been devastated by the pandemic. We are very grateful for his support.”