Free stuff for a walk in the park? Sign me up!

WHAT if you could get free stuff like an all day bus pass or a cup of coffee at a local café just by walking around your local park?

The Upper Springfield Development Trust were out and about in the Falls Park this week showing how you can do just that with a new app which allows users to earn 'civic dollars' for time spent in their favourite outdoor places.

Originally aiming for a total of 600 people to sign up, the app now has over 700 registered and is aimed at the over-50s to improve physical activity and promote good physical and mental health.

Here are the parks in #Belfast where you can earn Civic Dollars.

You earn 1 Civic Dollar for every 30 mins you spend here.

Get rewards for yourself or donate them to local community groups or charities#Health #wellbeing #community pic.twitter.com/KMMNMAAOuu — CivicDollars (@CivicDollars) July 11, 2023

Getting involved is easy and only involves signing up with a valid email address. Once that's done and the app is downloaded users simply tap a button when they're in a local park and they will automatically begin earning dollars which can then be redeemed for a range of items. Dollars can also be donated to local community groups or charities.

The project first launched in 2021 during lockdown as part of the Smart Belfast programme. Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy said this week that since then over 6,100 hours of additional footfall has been recorded in Belfast Parks. That data is being used to develop ideas on how to improve Belfast's public places and improve physical activity and mental wellbeing.

CIVIC DOLLARS: Councillor Arder Carson, Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Civic Dollars CEO Stephen McPeake

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy said: “We first launched Civic Dollars on the Connswater Community Greenway as part of our Smart Belfast programme, supporting innovators to trial their prototype. It’s great to see that Stephen McPeake’s innovative app is now being rolled out to benefit many more people and communities.

“Innovation is in our DNA in Belfast. We also place great importance on community, on caring for people, and for our planet, so it’s fantastic to see Civic Dollars’ success. It proves that tech really can be for good.”

**WALK OF LIFE**

Come along to Falls Park on Monday 21st August to meet the Civic Dollars team and enjoy a walk around Falls Park (while earning Civic Dollars as well!).

The Lord Mayor of Belfast @CllrRyanMurphy , will also be joining us to help promote our Healthy Ageing Project pic.twitter.com/mkDshxmbvs — CivicDollars (@CivicDollars) August 16, 2023

Civic Dollars has partnered with the Upper Springfield Development Trust to deliver a one-year Healthy Aging small business research initiative, funded by the UKRI Healthy Aging Challenge and delivered by Innovate UK and the Economic and Social Research Council.

Civic Dollars CEO Stephen McPeake said: “The benefits of good physical and mental health are well documented and through the app we set out to deliver something that would support and incentivise individuals and communities to improve their wellbeing.

“By creating an inclusive platform, we are supporting a positive approach that can demonstrate the power of small steps leading to tangible benefits, both in the rewards the app provides and ultimately, the benefits to wellbeing."

Councillor Arder Carson, who was overseeing the launch, said: “It’s great to see a good turnout for the relaunch of the Civic Dollars campaign. The programme incentivises people over 50 to get active, to come out of the house and engage in physical activity to improve their physical and mental health.

“It’s based on our community principles at the Upper Springfield Development Trust which is about promoting empowerment, self-determination and effective action for our members to improve their physical, mental and emotional health.

“It’s been going four months now and we’ve already exceeded our goals. We set out for 600 people to sign up and we’ve already got over 700 signing up. It’s about using technology to improve health in a positive way and it’s been going really well.

“People get rewarded for the effort they put in themselves and it’s really easy to sign up for. You just need an email address to download the app and when you’re in one of the parks or areas which are part of the project you hit the button and earn dollars while you’re there. It’s West Belfast-based and a lot of parks across the city have been geo-zoned to work with the app.”