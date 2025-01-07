Ease pressures on Emergency Departments by getting flu, Covid vaccine

WITH the current cold snap and increasing numbers of people waiting up to 12 hours in Emergency Departments, people are being urged to avail of flu and Covid vaccines to help ease the pressures on local hospitals.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging people to take steps to reduce the spread of flu, Covid-19 and RSV – particularly by getting vaccinated if they are eligible.

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the Public Health Agency (PHA), said: “Every year we expect an increase in respiratory infections in winter time, which is why it is so important for eligible people to take up the offer of vaccination. Vaccination lowers your chances of having serious complications or dying from winter viruses. This is especially true for people who are at high risk of complications.

“The PHA has procured supplies of vaccine for those eligible under the free HSC programme, and there is adequate stock available. If you are in an eligible group, you can get vaccinated by your GP practice, a participating community pharmacy or HSC Trust vaccination clinic. The sooner you do this, the sooner you will help protect yourself and those around you.

“Since the beginning of December, the number of people who have got flu has grown quickly. Influenza did not circulate at significant levels for nearly three years during the Covid-19 pandemic but it returned to its annual seasonal pattern in autumn 2022. This year, flu circulation is behaving similarly to what was seen in the 2022/23 winter, with an early and sharp start to the season."