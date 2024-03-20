Easter Rising salutes take place as United Ireland momentum builds

SINN Féin’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy will address this year’s main Easter Commemoration at Milltown Cemetery.

A new billboard has been erected at the site of the former Andersonstown barracks to advertise this year's parade along the Falls Road. Hosted by the National Graves Association, members of the public are asked to assemble at Beechmount Avenue at 1pm leaving at 1.30pm sharp.

Announcing details of the the parade Joe Austin, Chairperson of the National Graves Association, was accompanied by West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Roseleen Walsh, who was dressed as Winifred Carney – whose statue was unveiled in the grounds of Belfast City Hall this month – and who took part in the 1916 Rising.

Joe said: "This Easter is the 108th anniversary of the Easter Rising. It's extremely important historically and also extremely important considering the current discussion of a new Ireland which is under way.

"Discussions are underway for a new Ireland, a different Ireland, a better Ireland and we want for republicans to be part of that and to lead that charge. Easter also allows us to remember our patriot dead who will always be and need to always be remembered and we're looking forward to a big, successful parade that will reflect our respect for Ireland and her patriot dead."

Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey who also attended the announcement said: "I am looking forward to Easter this year and do so every year when I will be attending our local Easter commemorations and I'm greatly looking forward to the parade on Easter Sunday where I've no doubt thousands of people will come out to pay their respects to our patriot dead."