Another 'historic' moment as Easter Lily is launched at City Hall

EASTER: Joe Austin with an Easter Lily in front of the newly unveiled statue to Republican, socialist and trade union activist Winifred Carney

FOR the first time in history a civic room in Belfast City Hall – once a bastion of unionism – was used to launch this year's Easter Lily campaign, to commemorate those who died for Irish freedom.

The launch of the event in one of the Council's civic rooms is part of the ongoing change at City Hall, which on Friday also witnessed the unveiling of statues to Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney on the front lawn of the building.

HISTORIC: This year's Easter Lily launch took place in the civic room for the first time in history

This year's main Easter parade will take place on Easter Sunday, assembling at Beechmount Avenue at 1pm. This year's speaker will be Conor Murphy MLA.

The Council launch saw numerous speakers including Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair who sang Amhrán na bhFiann, and Councillor Geraldine McAteer who read her family's 50 year old copy of the 1916 Proclamation.

Opening the event Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie remarked on the historic moment.

"This is the first time there has been a Lily launch in a civic room in Belfast City Hall," he said. "That's another indication of the transformation and the transition that Belfast City Council and Belfast City Hall has undergone.

"Last Friday there was the unveiling of two new statues of republican women on the front lawn of City Hall, Winifred Carney and Mary Ann McCracken. Those statues are another indicator of that progress and the journey that we are all on."

EASTER: Roseleen Walsh dressed as Winifred Carney. The coat and brooch are authentic and over 100 years old

Speaking at the launch of this year's Easter Lily, Joe Austin, Chairperson of the National Graves Association, said: "I would like to thank the Belfast Sinn Féin councillors for facilitating this event. This event is hugely important and it's hugely important that we are in this room.

"Republicans always need to raise their heads, because we've been beaten down and shot down and imprisoned for so many years, so that every time we step forward it's a sign of victory and a sign we won't go back.

"The two statues which were unveiled last week showed two brave republican women and the National Graves has the honour of being the custodian of North Belfast woman Winifred Carney's grave and we're immensely proud of that and we're immensely proud of the contributions she made.

"The National Graves looks after over 300 republican graves in Milltown Cemetery. We are the largest custodian of named republican graves on the island of Ireland. This year we reclaimed two graves in Milltown Cemetery and we are currently in talks regarding an IRB grave in Friar's Bush."

It was an honour to read the Proclamation at the National Graves Association launch of the Easter Lily at Belfast City Hall today.



This Easter, we remember and honour Ireland’s Patriot Dead - Wear an Easter Lily 🇮🇪 @CllrJj @CllrRyanMurphy @WalshCllr @CllrAine @CllrPadraigSF pic.twitter.com/npEsAcP0oi — Cllr Geraldine McAteer. (@CllrGMcAteer) March 12, 2024

Joe continued: "We are immensely proud of the work we do and we do not seek funds but there are several organisations and people who are very generous to us. Easter Sunday is our big day and as well as commemorating those who died, we will salute their families also.

"We have come so far. This building was once a bastion and a pretend parliament for Unionism. It was a bastion of mistreatment, of sectarianism and of discrimination. To be here now is unbelievable and I certainly believed we would never be here in my lifetime holding this event. This wasn't achieved without effort, danger, hardship and heartbreak."

1916: Councillor Geraldine McAteer reads the Proclamation

"I would also like to remind everyone of the City Hall patriot dead, Marie Moore, Sean Kane, Pat McKeown, Lily Fitzsimons, Teresa Holland, Paddy McManus, Gerard McGuigan and Bobby Lavery. They are the City Hall patriot dead and they should never ever be forgotten."