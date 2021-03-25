Economic benefits of united Ireland examined in report with live discussion tonight

THE civic Nationalist group Ireland’s Future is set to launch a new document setting out the economic benefits of a united Ireland today (Thursday).

The report comes days after RTÉ broadcast a debate on what a united Ireland might look like. The document details how reunification will free the North from the constraints of the Barnett Formula which sees the block grant awarded to the Stormont institutions based on a model which takes account of investment in some of the wealthiest areas of England and distributes money to the Executive per head of the population.

In the report, Ireland’s Future argue that this model fails to take account of the historic underfunding of services in the North by successive British Governments and argues that in a united Ireland, funding should be allocated on an equitable basis.

Discussing the report, Ireland’s Future CEO Gerry Carlile said: “There is a chance to work together on this island to prepare the way for transformative change and it is our belief that we have a duty to do the planning and preparing now.

**TODAY AT MIDDAY**



🚨Discussion Document Launch



🗓Thur 25 March



📈Planning for a Strong Economy in a New Ireland



🖥Published on website 12 Midday https://t.co/a3tw6pNSCD



🗳Ireland’s Future planning and preparing for the referendum pic.twitter.com/xk2qXZxfDD — Ireland's Future - Todhchaí na hÉireann (@IrelandsFuture) March 25, 2021

“Ireland’s Future is playing our part in the process of planning and preparing.

“Ireland’s Future urges political parties across Ireland and particularly the Government in Dublin to plan and prepare for constitutional change on our island.

“Change can be managed and organised, or it can be chaotic.

“We believe the people of our island will be best served if the Government is immersed in the process of planning, preparation and nation building.”

The report will be available from the Ireland’s Future website from noon and will be followed by an online discussion at 7pm.

Key figures in Ireland’s Future, Senator Frances Black, Chris Donnelly, Brian Feeney and Patricia MacBride will analyse the content of the document and will discuss a range of issues, including how the broad conversation on constitutional change now forms part of everyday discussion.

You can view the debate on YouTube or via the Ireland’s Future social media pages.