Economy minister praises the work that takes place at Tullymore

FÁILTE: Minister Caoimhe Archibald visited the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum to learn more about the services they provide for residents

ECONOMY Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has paid a visit to Tullymore Community Centre where she saw first-hand the impact the forum provides within the local community.

Upper Andersonstown Community Forum (UACF ) is at the heart of the Andersonstown area delivering a wide range of services from childcare to older people's programmes.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn accompanied the minister during her visit and said it gave her the chance to see "the amazing services and staff who make Tullymore what it is".

"This is a thriving local community group who are providing jobs, childcare services, benefits advice, support and training for our elderly friends and neighbours,” said Ms Flynn.

"We will be engaging with the Minister's office on future social enterprise opportunities for the Tullymore community centre.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA said: “Upper Andersonstown Community Forum is a charity which has been at the forefront of environmental, social and community change within the local area for the past 30 years.

"I got to see and hear more about the wide variety of services available to users and the wider community including youth programmes, education and training, children’s services and their Utopia project for people over 60 years of age.

"I welcomed the discussion on the important work on the forum in supporting the community and local economy.”

Chief Executive of UACF Michael George said: “We were delighted to welcome the minister into the heart of Andersonstown and discuss the potential opportunities social economies can bring to our centre and the wider community.

"Tullymore, like many other community centres, face growing financial pressures, while delivering for our residents.

“The minister's team discussed some positive initiatives with us, which we believe will have a very positive impact in the time ahead."