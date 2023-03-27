Smithfield Market represents the best of Belfast

SMITHFIELD: Smithfield Market has an array of eclectic and interesting shops

SMITHFIELD Market in the heart of Belfast showcases the absolute best the city has to offer with original and unique businesses run by friendly and outgoing owners who also offer something that can’t be bought: the classic Belfast charm.

A large chunk of the businesses inside Smithfield Market have been going for generations and speaking with owners it’s not uncommon to hear their businesses had been going for upwards of ten years. The Andersonstown News took a trip down to speak with the owners.

What is testament to the unique businesses and services on offer is that you won’t find any of the big faceless international brands inside, each business is thoroughly its own and there is something for everyone within.

John McLarnon of Smithfield Carpets has been involved with the business since taking it over from his parents who first opened it in the 1990s. Paul offers deals on every sort of carpet and rug going and all at fantastic prices.

10 CARPETS: Paul McLarnon runs Smithfield Carpets which was opened by his parents in the 1990s

Alan Taylor runs Coffee and Heroes, the largest independent comic book shop in Northern Ireland which has been open since 2017– the shop also has its own café selling great coffee. It has an extensive back catalogue of comic books, including a large collection of rare single editions and it also sells graphic novels and everything a comic book fan could want.

10 COMICS: Alan Taylor outside Coffee and Heroes

Charlie Brown, 1989 Ulster 60kg boxing champion from Holy Trinity Boxing Club, runs Boxing Equipment Belfast, who provide all your boxing gear from full kits, gloves, punching bags, shoes wall brackets and headgear.

10 BOXING: Boxing champ Charlie Brown outside his store

Also inside are the Hydroponics Store, who have been in Smithfield since 2001 selling everything you need to get your plants to bud, from fertiliser, plant nutrients and grow rooms and tents. There’s a Filipino supermarket which has been open for 13 years as well as a toy store, antiques shop and artists’ gallery.

Gary McCann runs McCann’s Army & Navy Surplus who have been selling surplus military gear since the 1940s. The original shop was opened by Gary’s grandfather and was located in the old Smithfield Market before moving on to its current site 40 years ago. A third generation owner of the store, Gary keeps McCann’s running with all your surplus needs from army jackets, boots, knives, memorabilia and authentic helmets.

10 SURPLUS: Gary McCann outside his Army & Navy surplus store which has been at Smithfield Market since the 1940s

Abe Salami is the owner of Belfast Watch and Jewellery Repair and over his 11 years at Smithfield Abe has repaired just about everything under the sun from watches, jewellery, glasses, clocks and much more.

10 FIX IT: Abe Salami fixing a ring in his Jewellry repair shop

Sewing Box Alterations have been in operation since 1981 and, like McCann’s, were part of the old Smithfield Market before moving to the later site. Run by Theresa Cullen, Sewing Box can deal with any form of clothing.

10 SEW IT: Theresa Cullen has run Sewing Box Alterations for 42 years

Norm’s Bikes is run by Niall McAteer and caters for all your cycling needs. It stocks and repairs everything a cyclist could need as well as featuring an impressive array of bicycles and new e-bikes for everyone from the child and enthusiastic beginner to those who take their cycling very seriously.

10 BIKES: Niall McAteer of Norms Bikes with an e-bike

D&G’s Bistro/Café have been running for 13 years. Owned by Jodie Lee Bedford, D&G’s provide an array of excellent food including Ulster fries, burgers, tea and coffee as well as snacks and sandwiches, all freshly prepared by Jodie Lee and her team.

10 CAFE: Jodie Lee and a cuppa tea at D&G's Bistro and Café

Newcomers to Smithfield Market, but not to the city itself, are Octopus’s Garden, formerly of Wellington Street, who sell a huge variety of vintage clothing, vinyl and CDs as well as furniture and some instruments. Christy Grattan of Octopus’s Garden said the grand opening at the new location on St Patrick’s Day was a big success.