Hundreds of Muslims gather to mark Eid in West Belfast

END OF RAMADAN: Eid al-Fitr was marked under the dome at Colin Glen on Friday morning

MUSLIMS from across Belfast gathered on Friday to mark the end of Ramadan.

Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr, with Thursday being the last day of the fasting month of Ramadan. The timing of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

Under the dome at the 3G pitch at Colin Glen Sports on the Black Road in West Belfast, Muslims gathered to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan from Belfast Islamic Centre said it was great to have such a space for the event.

"This event is to mark the end of Ramadan, which we call Eid al-Fitr," he said.

"In West Belfast, we were delighted to hire this dome at Colin Glen to gather as many Muslims as possible.

"There are people from over 50 different nationalities.

"It is a family day, a chance to pray and meet and greet each other. It has been a long month of Ramadan. People are tired from fasting and long days.

"It is really hard to find a space like this in Belfast for big events like this and I hope we can use it in the future for many more events."