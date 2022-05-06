ELECTION '22: Live updates from the Belfast count

COUNT: Counting is underway in the 2022 Assembly Election

23:30 Counting has been suspended for all constituencies for tonight, see you all tomorrow for the final seats in Belfast.

23:27 SOUTH BELFAST: Matthew O'Toole (SDLP) elected.

Matthew O'Toole (SDLP) has been elected MLA for South Belfast. Stephen McCarthy (UUP) has been eliminated from the count.

Matthew O'Toole (SDLP) has been elected MLA for South Belfast. pic.twitter.com/u9sa4yE3In — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

Stephen McCarthy (UUP) has been eliminated from the count. Matthew O'Toole (SDLP) joins Edwin Poots (DUP) and Deirdre Hargey (Sinn Féin) in being elected MLA for South Belfast. pic.twitter.com/q2WRRBVOO4 May 6, 2022

23:13 EAST BELFAST: Karl Bennett eliminated

Karl Bennett has been eliminated in East Belfast at stage 6. Counting in the East Belfast count has now been suspended and will resume tomorrow at 9am. pic.twitter.com/v2jGBszBWw — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

22:20 Belfast West count suspended

With nine candidates still fighting for four seats, counting in the Belfast West constituency has been suspended and will resume at 9am tomorrow.

22:19 Jordan Doran eliminated in West Belfast

TUVs Jordan Doran has been eliminated in West Belfast #AE22https://t.co/ZwY5La9NJZ pic.twitter.com/PG6ifYtT7W — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

22:11 SOUTH BELFAST - EDWIN POOTS ELECTED

Edwin Poots (DUP) has been elected MLA for South Belfast after reaching the quota on the fifth round of counting. Elsie Trainor (SDLP) has been eliminated from the count.

Edwin Poots (DUP) has been elected MLA for South Belfast after reaching the quota in the fifth round of counting. pic.twitter.com/woSQ8Ux4aW — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

Elsie Trainor (SDLP) has been eliminated from the count. Edwin Poots (DUP) has been elected MLA. pic.twitter.com/kY4Ave2bYO — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

22.10: NORTH BELFAST COUNT SUSPENDED FOR TONIGHT

NORTH BELFAST: Count suspended after Stage 5. As it stands, just two MLAs have been elected- @GerryKellyMLA and @CaralNiChuilin. Count to resume at 9am on Saturday. #AE22 — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

22:02 Hannah Kenny eliminated in East Belfast.

PBPs Hannah Kenny has been eliminated in East Belfast with 576.76 votes #AE22https://t.co/ZwY5La9NJZ pic.twitter.com/zkayn4cwtQ — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

21:30 Linsey Gibson has been eliminated in West Belfast.

UUPs Linsey Gibson has been eliminated on 483.95 votes #AE22 pic.twitter.com/sEJyt4OY8D — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

21:08 South BELFAST: Andrew Girvin (TUV) eliminated.

Andrew Girvin of the TUV has been eliminated from the count. No new candidate has been elected. pic.twitter.com/qDaGLtc1is — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

21:03 NORTH BELFAST: Stafford Ward (IND) eliminated.

Following the surplus of Carál Ní Chuilín MLA, Alliance's Nuala McAllister's lead over SDLP's Nichola Mallon is 385.93. Stafford Ward transfers to come next.

20:53 Scores on the Doors in West Belfast

This is how things stand at the end of stage 5. Stage 6 will see the distribution of Stevie Maginn's transfers.

These are the scores on the doors in West Belfast at the end of stage 5 #AE22 pic.twitter.com/nWHjpfu13H — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

20:47 Stevie Maginn eliminated in West Belfast

Green Party's Stevie Maginn has been eliminated with 333.23 votes #AE22 pic.twitter.com/6dZlU317Dw — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

20:25 EAST BELFAST- Charlotte Carson (SDLP) eliminated. No more candidates elected yet.

SDLPs Charlotte Carson has been eliminated in East Belfast #AE22 pic.twitter.com/h8Hzq2KbAY — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

19:48 Gerard Burns eliminated in West Belfast

Gerard Burns has been eliminated at stage 4 with 244.10 votes #AE22 pic.twitter.com/xnCw5mPwsT — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

19:19 SOUTH BELFAST

The third count of South Belfast has just been announced. No other candidates are through to be elected yet. Luke McCann of Aontú and Sipho Sibanda of People Before Profit have now been eliminated from the count.

Luke McCann from Aontú has been eliminated fro the count. No other candidates have yet been elected. pic.twitter.com/iwQa787OIp — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

Sipho Sibanda from People Before Profit has been eliminated from the count. No other candidates have been elected. pic.twitter.com/yJ9JxdVimY — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

19.17: NORTH BELFAST

End of Stage 3 following exclusion of Lily Kerr- no more candidates elected or eliminated. Next stage is surplus of Carál Ní Chuilín MLA.

19:12 Belfast West Stage 3

This is how things stand in West Belfast at Stage 3 #AE22 pic.twitter.com/ojE0NvqetF — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

18:58 SOUTH BELFAST

Elected Sinn Féin MLA Deidre Hargey celebrates with Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, and former South Belfast MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

Smiles all round: South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey celebrates retaining her seat with Sinn Féin party leader Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile and former South Belfast MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir #AE22 #SouthBelfast pic.twitter.com/gGbdA8ngr0 — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

18:40: COUNT TO GO INTO SATURDAY

Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea has told media here at the Titanic Exhibition Centre that the count will continue into a second day tomorrow. Counting to finish at around 11pm tonight before returning at 9am on Saturday.

18:37 SOUTH BELFAST: Edwin Poots chats with Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson after the second round of counting.

Mr Poots currently needs 607 votes to be elected in the South of the city.

DUP candidate for South Belfast Edwin Poots speaks to Loyalist blogger @JamieBrysonCPNI after the second round of vote counting. Mr Poots currently needs 607 votes to get elected. pic.twitter.com/NoGs1M8PHU — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

18.33: NORTH BELFAST: Alliance's Nuala McAllister remains ahead of SDLP's Nichola Mallon at this stage.

Alliance candidate @NualaMcAllister with party leader @naomi_long. Nuala is currently 491 votes ahead of SDLP Deputy Leader @NicholaMallon currently. #AE22 pic.twitter.com/E2ibEf4xy9 — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

18:04: EAST BELFAST: Eoin MacNeill eliminated

18.03: NORTH BELFAST: Lily Kerr eliminated from count.

North Belfast Workers Party candidate Lily Kerr has been eliminated. No other candidates have been elected yet. #AE22 pic.twitter.com/BHrvBe1q9d — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

18:03 Sinn Féin leadership have arrived at the count

Sinn Féin leadership have arrived at the Belfast count #AE22 pic.twitter.com/TkTvL4duJu — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

18:03 Tony Mallon has been eliminated with 131.28 votes

18:03: Declan Hill has been eliminated with 26.3 votes

With 26.3 votes, Declan Hill has been eliminated #AE22 pic.twitter.com/TVjGojeaKI — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

17:50 Deirdre Hargey's surplus votes have now been counted. No-one else has yet been deemed elected.

No other candidates have surpassed the quota of 7,824 needed to be elected. Elly Odhiambo (Independent), Paddy Lynn (Worker's Party) and Neil Moore (Socialist Party) have been eliminated from the count, and their surplus votes will now be counted and transferred.

Elly Odhiambo (Independent) has been eliminated from the count. No other candidates have been elected. pic.twitter.com/ZLGt4WGeVE — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

Paddy Lynn (Workers Party) has been eliminated from the count. No other candidates have been elected. pic.twitter.com/pkxKPnodyt — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

Neil Moore (Socialist Party) has been eliminated from the count. No other candidates have been elected. pic.twitter.com/sD1SIx2SOh — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

17:11

15:55 SOUTH BELFAST: Below is a full list of all South Belfast first preference votes.

The next stage will now involve counting the surplus votes of Deirdre Hargey (Sinn Féin) who has been deemed elected.

SOUTH BELFAST: First preference votes in full as follows. pic.twitter.com/b1SQ1TvCJV — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

15:44 SOUTH BELFAST: Deirdre Hargey (Sinn Féin) elected.



Deidre Hargey has received 9,511 votes and has been elected. The quota is 7,824.

SOUTH BELFAST- Deirdre Hargey (Sinn Féin) has reached the quota and is deemed elected. pic.twitter.com/qAlpAVD6ov — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

15:40 EAST BELFAST: Naomi Long (Alliance) and Joanne Bunting (DUP) elected.

Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long is elected at the first count with 8,195 votes. The DUP's Joanne Bunting is elected with 7,253 votes. Quota: 7,209.

EAST BELFAST: Naomi Long elected. 8,195 votes against a quota of 7,209. #AE22 pic.twitter.com/glN8PjdYO7 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

15:33. NORTH BELFAST: First preference votes in full.

First preference votes for North Belfast as follows. Quota- 7,672. pic.twitter.com/KYWYPlwJgB — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

15:18 NORTH BELFAST: Carál Ní Chuilín (Sinn Féin) elected

Carál Ní Chuilín (Sinn Féin) elected on first count with 7,932 first-preference votes. Carál has reached the quota and is deemed elected.

NORTH BELFAST- Carál Ní Chuilín (Sinn Féin) has reached the quota and is deemed elected. pic.twitter.com/ZZ4xH83J8R — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

15:15 NORTH BELFAST: Gerry Kelly (Sinn Féin) elected

Gerry Kelly (Sinn Féin) elected on first count with 8,395 first-preference votes. Gerry has reached the quota and is deemed elected.

NORTH BELFAST- Gerry Kelly (Sinn Féin) has reached the quota and is deemed elected. pic.twitter.com/VgG0pNahIY — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

15:08 Danny Baker elected on first count

Danny Baker received 9,011 votes. The quota for the Belfast West constituency is 7,278. Danny has reached the quota and is deemed elected.

ELECTION '22: Sinn Féin's Danny Baker has reached the quota on the 1st count and is deemed elected #AE22 pic.twitter.com/Bmcr4ooPl3 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

14:43 Gerry Carroll has been joined at the count by his baby

@GerryCarrollPBP has been joined at the count by his baby #AE22 pic.twitter.com/M6OEi9NwTR — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

14:12 Naomi Long arrives at Belfast count

The Alliance leader and East Belfast candidate says it "isn't tenable" to treat those "who are neither unionist or nationalist like we don't count in these election".

"This was the opportunity to prove it, and hopefully people have done that," she adds.

Naomi Long arrives at the Titanic Exhibition Centre

13:57 East Belfast Final adjudication

Doubtful ballots are to be adjudicated for East Belfast in a few minutes' time.

13:00 West Belfast Final adjudication

Candidates and election agents have been summoned to the doubtful ballots area for the final adjudication of the doubtful ballots in West Belfast.

North Belfast candidates, Lily Kerr from the Worker's Party and PUP's Billy Hutchinson. #AE22 pic.twitter.com/ATKbOKr35Z — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

ELECTION '22: East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson in good humour at the Titanic Exhibition Centre count. #AE22 #BelfastEast pic.twitter.com/qZJr4A1hAs — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 6, 2022

PUP North Belfast candidate Billy Hutchinson at the count #AE22 pic.twitter.com/vNjSEIBSGN — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

12:34 East Belfast doubtful ballots.

The Deputy Returning Officer for East Belfast is set to adjudicate doubtful ballots in five minutes' time.





12:02 East Belfast Turnout declared.

The eligible electorate in East Belfast was 70,123. There were 43,840 votes in total, giving a percentage turnout of 62.52 per cent.

Turnout was up by a marginal 0.23 per cent from 62.29 per cent in 2017. The number of votes was up 3,483 from 40,357 in 2017.

LOOKING AHEAD: North Belfast Green Party candidate @oharamal at the #AE22 count. pic.twitter.com/nqLlF3Sxrc — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

11:51 PBP join strike

Aontú's Luke McCann checking the news that Aontú and Sinn Féin have reportedly chipped into the SDLP vote in Orchardville, South Belfast pic.twitter.com/adB1g9V8t1 — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

11:49 UPDATE: revised figures for North Belfast

Eligible electorate: 75,801, Total votes polled: 46,796, Turnout: 61.74 per cent.

11:35 West Belfast turn out announced

The eligible electorate in West Belfast was 68,727. The total polled was 44,440 giving a percentage turn out of 64.66 per cent.

In 2017 there were 40,830 votes polled in the constituency with a turnout of 65.41 per cent.

ON CALL: Alliance North Belfast candidate @NualaMcAllister at the count #AE22 pic.twitter.com/qKsXsxMj6s — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

11:30 South Belfast turn out announced

Turnout has now been announced in South Belfast. 47,306 people voted out of a total of 73,497 who were eligible. Voter turnout was 64.36 per cent, an improvement on 2017's turnout which was 63.96 per cent.





North Belfast Sinn Féin candidates @CaralNiChuilin and @GerryKellyMLA at the count here at TEC. #AE22 pic.twitter.com/ALC1z3B4XF — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) May 6, 2022

11:15 Counting ongoing for East Belfast.



Tallying for Belfast East is ongoing at the Titanic Exhibition Centre. Stick with us for updates throughout the day.

11:15 Edwin Poots arrives at the count

Edwin Poots arrives at the count. There is speculation Mr Poots will retain his seat which he was co-opted into following the death of Christopher Stalford. pic.twitter.com/vs3qAHWow4 — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) May 6, 2022

11:10 North Belfast turn out

Belfast North eligible electorate: 75,801. Total votes polled: 46,752. Turnout: 61.68 per cent.

10:50 Counting is underway

Stick with us throughout the day as we bring you live updates from the West Belfast count.

Polling stations closed at 10pm last night and large queues were recorded across Belfast.