ELECTION '23: Rates, rents and cuts in Dan's sights

Dan Murphy will be standing in tomorrow's Belfast City Council election for the IRSP.

Mr Murphy ran during the previous Stormont election in 2022, but is hopeful he can bounce back as he hopes to take one of the seven seats available in the Black Mountain District Electoral Area.



The IRSP man spoke to the Andersonstown News and explained how he developed his left-wing ethos through reading the works of former party leader Seamus Costello.



“I come from a very big republican background with my family. I attended Coláiste Feirste and even when I was a youngster at 14, I would’ve been attending Acht na Gaeilge marches and protests and that is where I developed my very left-wing ethos.”



“I was very close to Sinn Féin and People Before Profit, but I felt they lacked something that I really desired and it was really when I found some of (Seamus) Costello’s writings that is when I knew the IRSP was the right party for me.”

Dan is hopeful that being involved in community groups like the Beechmount Residents' Collective is his way to show voters that he will be the ideal candidate for his area.



“I was born and raised in Beechmount and in one way or another I have always been involved in community groups, like the Beechmount Residents' Collective, so people in the area know my face and can see that I am actively on the scene when it comes to tackling issues whether it be anti-social behaviour or housing issues.



“I have never been someone who wanted a long-term political career I just took the decision last year in the Stormont election and now in this council election, to give people a candidate that they know and is from the area.”



“I know that if we get elected, myself and Michael (Kelly), we won’t change the world. I understand it’s a process, but we can offer a change and a different voice in the Belfast City Council.”



The Beechmount man believes that the recent rates increase is"a disgrace" and believes that the housing crisis is one that needs re-evaluated by the Belfast City Council.



“One of the major issues I have is with the recent rates increase that was green-lit by council," he said. "This is forcing private landlords to increase their rents and, in some cases, it's extortionate and the impact is massive.

"We need rates to allow council to fund lots of projects in our community, but it needs re-evaluated. There are families who cannot afford a weekly shop and the extreme hike in rates was a disgrace and these need looked at. Private landlords should not be able just to put these increases onto their tenants it is not fair.”



Dan also believes that more pressure from the council must be put on the Stormont in order to rectify recent cuts to youth services.



“We have been in contact with youth workers across the area and honestly we found how they were seriously helpful. You take the riots at Lanark way we would have been lost without them (youth workers). It may be a Stormont issue, but there is no reason that the council cannot put more pressure on the government to implement changes.”