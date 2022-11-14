ELLY ODHIAMBO: Why can’t Braverman learn her family lesson?

“MY mother worked as an NHS nurse for 45 years after she left Mauritius for the UK in the 1960s. My father (of Asian origin) left Kenya about the same time, thanks to the offer of a British passport during the political turmoil in Kenya.”



That's Suella Braverman in her own words. She is the British Secretary of State for the Home Office. This is the department that is in charge of making decisions about the lives of immigrants who have come here on different types of visas and, of course, refugees and asylum seekers.



Braverman went on to say: “The best thing about being an MP is the chance to serve and say ‘thank you’ to the country I love, which has offered my family and I so much security, opportunity and warmth.”



I wonder if it is selective memory that has nothing to do with the Minister because it was her South Asian parents who migrated from Africa and not her, so being of a second or third generation, she is immune from being criticised about her recent comments on sending people to Rwanda while their asylum cases in the UK are being attended to.