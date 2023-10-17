Employment and training opportunities at Belfast Works Connect

A BELFAST city-wide programme has been helping to address the employment challenges faced by individuals for the last ten years.

The Belfast Works Connect Project is an innovative employability project funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered by a dynamic collaborative partnership of charitable community organisations spanning different corners of the city and beyond.

The project is a partnership project being led by Upper Springfield Development Trust in conjunction with the following partners:

• Ashton Community Trust (North Belfast)

• East Belfast Mission (East Belfast)

• GEMSNI (South Belfast)

• Impact Training, Job Assist (Greater Shankill)

Together, we have collaborated for the last ten years to address the employment challenges faced by individuals classified as economic inactive. The project aims to support people that require many interventions across a range of challenges that may limit their chances to progress.

At the core of Belfast Works Connect is a commitment to providing tailored support, training, and pathways to employment and volunteering for every individual involved.

Here's how this project can make a real difference in your life:

Support

When you become part of Belfast Works Connect Project, you'll be assigned a navigator, a dedicated guide who will be there with you every step of the way.

Navigators provide personalised advice, support, and motivation to help you overcome obstacles on your journey to personal development. They will work closely with you to improve focusing on your soft skills, including wellbeing, communication, confidence teamwork, problem-solving, and goal setting. Moreover, Navigators will help connect you with other organisations offering support, including connecting you with our specialist benefits advice service to enrich your personal development journey.

Training

Our bespoke training program offers you the freedom to select from a wide range of training courses, allowing you to customise your learning experience based on your specific needs and career aspirations.

With over 50 OCN accredited courses available, you can explore various subjects and areas of interest, ensuring that your training is both relevant and engaging. Our approach is all about flexibility and empowerment. We believe that you should have the freedom to choose the direction of your career and personal development.

Whether you're looking to upskill in a specific area, explore new interests, or pivot towards a different career path, Belfast Works Connect is here to support your choices and empower you to make the decisions that shape your future.

Employment

Navigators actively engage with local employers to create connections to job openings and opportunities that align with your skills and aspirations. Additionally, they provide practical work experience through job taster placements with local employers, which can be instrumental in enhancing your CV and increasing your chances of securing permanent employment.

Belfast Works Connect also recognizes the value of volunteering as a stepping stone to employment. Our project offers volunteering opportunities that allow you to gain valuable experience, expand your network, and contribute to the community while developing skills that are sought after by employers.

If you or someone you know is facing employment challenges or just wants to upskill and get some training support, don't hesitate to reach out to Belfast Works Connect. This project has the power to transform lives, offering hope, support, and a path to a brighter future.

To get started, simply visit the Belfast Works Connect website or contact your nearest partner organisation.

Join Belfast Works Connect today and take the first step towards a better tomorrow.