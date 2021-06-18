EmTech Europe show will go on — virtually — after Stormont delays return of conferences

SHOW WILL GO ON: Titanic Belfast will still stage EmTech Europe but without an in-person audience

A landmark tech summit, on course to be the first conference in Ireland since March 2020, has been forced to go virtual only after the Stormont Executive yesterday decided to delay the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

EmTech Europe had planned a hybrid approach on 1-2 July with a capped audience of 100 in Titanic Belfast and several hundred logging in online across Europe to hear from innovators behind breakthrough tech solutions to a range of pressing global problems including climate change and Covid-19.

However, fears of the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked an about-turn by the Executive with the target date for a restart of conferencing pushed back to 5 July.

Great opportunity for any young person studying in third-level education and interested in Belfast's emerging tech sector with @EmtechEurope's announcement of the discounted Bright Future Pass. https://t.co/xz86K0UY5I pic.twitter.com/flsGm3Uo10 — Brown O'Connor (@Brown_OConnor) June 18, 2021

Nevertheless, the EmTech Europe team, which won the bid to bring the conference founded by Boston's MIT Technology Review to Belfast, say they will double down on the virtual summit and go all-out to promote Belfast as a progressive, fast-growing knowledge economy.

"We had effectively sold out the in-person element of EmTech Europe so we're bitterly disappointed at having to postpone as we really wanted to convey to the world an image of Belfast as a city which was starting its journey of recovery from Covid," said Connla McCann, CEO of Aisling Events which brought the conference to Belfast.

"Despite this setback, in the best spirit of Belfast, we plan to push ahead with our broadcast from a purpose-built stage in Titanic Belfast. Though we won't have an audience in situ, our moderators and local speakers can attend and they will be introducing a who's-who of the most brilliant minds across Europe."

Leading the speakers at EmTech Europe will be the founders of BioNTech, Turkish-German husband-and-wife team Dr Ugur Sahin and Dr Özlem Tureçi, who made the breakthrough in Messenger RNA technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They will be joined by emerging technology leaders from Denmark, Finland, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, France and Germany. Even tiny Andorra, a landlocked nation-state in the Pyrenees, will be represented.

Luis Alonso and Vanesa Arroyo will present at EmTech Europe! Learn more below and attend to hear their talk 'Small is Beautiful' about the MIT/ Andorra collaboration.https://t.co/1R1tlMDuA4 @Andorra_RI @alonsolpLAAP @ArroyoVanesa pic.twitter.com/bu8DSM5nUz — City Science Group (@MITCities) June 14, 2021

Adds Connla: "Losing the in-person element is a setback for sure but it also gives us an opportunity to focus in on the virtual conference and to ensure all those who log on to EmTech Europe see the very best of Belfast as a city in which to live, learn, invest and work. And of course, it should whet the appetite of our virtual delegates to visit Belfast for EmTech 2022 which, fingers crossed, will enjoy a full house in Titanic Belfast."

You can sign up for EmTech Europe online.