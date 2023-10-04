Eurovision's Dana visits St Genevieve's High School and St Michael's parish

IRISH Eurovision winner Dana has visited St Michael's parish in Finaghy and St Genevieve's High School as part of the five day Light The Fire event in West Belfast.

During the five day event, Dana was joined by former Manchester United, Norwich City and Northern Ireland footballer-turned-priest Fr Philip Mulryne.

The theme for the week taking place at St Michael the Archangel Church in Finaghy each evening is from Dana’s new song for St Patrick who lit the first Easter fire at the Hill of Slane in 433AD.

Dana became known internationally and nationally after winning the Eurovision song contest for Ireland in 1970 with All Kinds of Everything, and has continued to perform and write songs, entering politics and even running for President of the Republic.

West Belfast Fr Philip Mulryne began his career with Manchester United before playing 150 games for Norwich City. During the week Fr Mulryne shared how God answered his prayers to become a professional footballer, only to find that this life did not satisfy him. He was ordained a priest in July 2017 and is now based in Cork where he trains other young men to become Dominican friars.

Patrick Daly, a teacher at St Genevieve's said:



"St. Genevieve’s Junior and Senior choirs were delighted to be invited to perform at a packed St. Michael’s Church as part of the “Light the Fire” Parish Mission Mass.

"Pupils, staff, and parishioners enjoyed the opportunity of listening to Dana, Eurovision Song Contest winner, perform her new song “Light the Fire”, accompanied by our Choir.

"Pupils were pleased to participate in the readings and prayers of the faithful under the direction of V. Rev C Feeney.

"It was an honour and privilege to welcome Dana to our school for the morning. She spent time talking about her life’s faith journey. Dana enjoyed a beautiful rendition of “Sing of a Lady” performed by our choir in the Oratory."