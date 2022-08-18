All Saints College student heads to Oxford after A-Level results

YOUNG people across Belfast will have been experiencing the trepidation, elation, and for some, the disappointment which comes with A-level results today.

However, for the students we visited at De La Salle College and All Saints College, the mood was extremely positive and upbeat, as students celebrated great results, with both principals – Claire White of De La Salle and Bronagh Farrimond of All Saints College – stating it was one of their best years for results.

Boys from @lasallebelfast were jumping for joy this morning! A huge congrats on your outstanding A Level results. We wish you success in your upcoming studies. #classof2022 pic.twitter.com/0L7IKykvg8 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) August 18, 2022

Students said they will be going on to study at higher education both home and abroad, with one pupil, Caoimhin Morgan from All Saints College, leaving for Oxford University to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

These exam results are the first in-person exams held after the Coronavirus pandemic.

PROUD: La Salle's Aaron Walsh, Ronan Stewart, James Fogarty, Teacher Mr McCaffrey, Ryan Dalton and Jack McCann celebrate their results

WELL DONE: Adam McCloskey and Teacher Mr McCashin from La Salle celebrated Adam's top results

Bronagh Farrimond, Principal of All Saints College on the Glen Road, congratulated the college's pupils.

"The results at All Saints College have been outstanding. Myself and the rest of the staff are so happy with the results, and the work and commitment shown by students and parents," she said.

"Over the past two years things have been difficult for all children, and these results reflect the hard work they have put in. We would also like to thank West Belfast Partnership for their involvement in education and in the great work they do.

"We want to again thank all our staff and pupils and myself and the staff are so happy at their results and we wish them well as they go on to university and the next stage in their lives, and our student Caoimhin Morgan who is going off to Oxford. We are so proud of them all."