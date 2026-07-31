ANTRIM Ladies are set for an All-Ireland Junior Football Final at Croke Park on Sunday against Carlow.

The Saffrons have enjoyed a massively positive campaign this season in both league and championship having earned promotion to Division Two in the National League before sealing another Ulster Junior title after beating Derry in the final.

Tickets for the game can be bought on the Ticketmaster website and the entry fee of €30 will pay for a triple header as Antrim v Carlow kicks off the finals day just before midday, followed by the Intermediate Championship final between Fermanagh and Roscommon and Galway v Kerry in the Senior clash.

The game will also be live on TG4 and TG4 Youtube with throw-in set 11:45am for Sunday August 2nd.

Also on Sunday the Naomh Séamus G4M&O team, above, has been selected to take part in the half-time exhibition game at Croke Park.

At a media event this week fans got the chance to meet the players and wish them good luck ahead of the big match.