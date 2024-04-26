EYE ON THE PAST: April 1983 – Lisburn councillors stand firm on demand for 'traditional Sunday'

WE look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News in 1983

DUP demand 'Traditional Sunday' in Lisburn

HAVING FORCED Hoffman's Circus into cancelling their Sunday show in Lisburn, the DUP dominated Lisburn Council aim to introduce what they call a ‘Traditional Sunday'.

This effectively means a halt to all Sunday recreation. This latest move by Lisburn councillors once again highlights their disdain for the Catholics of Twinbrook and

Poleglass who depend on Lisburn Council for recreational facilities.

The Rev. William Beattie – who is the driving force behind this latest campaign – sees himself as a crusader against "those who sin by transgressing the moral law of God.' He also stated that, those who opt for Sunday opening are introducing a "Republican Sunday".

Rev. Beattie says he will protest over "this desecration of the Sabbath”.

Ironically there are no recreational premises in Poleglass and the council has already prohibited the Sunday opening of the Brook Activity Centre in Twinbrook, the only council amenity sited in Twinbrook.

End Mackies sand storm

A DELEGATION of Forest Street residents have met representatives of Management at Mackies Engineering Works to demand a stop to sand waste from the factory being blown out into the surrounding streets.

Vast quantities of the sand, apparently used in the production process, has been driven out of the works and into Forest Street by large fans. Residents have complained to the City Hall about the menace to health posed by the sand which on windy days sweeps the streets. A Health Inspector who visited the area several weeks back, for the fourth time in a year, admitted that the sand, was getting into the eyes and mouths of people walking on the street, and of children playing in it.

When the delegation of four women visited the factory they received a sympathetic hearing from factory heads and a promise that steps would be taken to rectify the waste problem. Following the meeting, steps were taken to prevent the sand being blown out into Forest Street. However, locals are maintaining a 'wait and see' attitude.

"It's stopped for short periods before only to have started up again," said one Forest Street tenant.

Education Colleges cutbacks

ACCORDING to a source close to the management of the two Belfast Catholic Colleges of Education, the Stormont Minister of Education has ordered a number of unexpected cutbacks to be introduced in the Colleges. The cutbacks will necessitate a major re-deployment of staff and result in a number of redundancies.

Apparently Art, Physical Education and Home Economics – three major departments in the Colleges – will be closed down come September. It appears that this action will also affect Stranmillis College, and the departments will be moved to the Ulster Polytechnic.

According to our informant almost 80 per cent of the courses will be designed for primary school teachers from now on and only three secondary school courses will remain in the hands of the colleges.

The news of the cutbacks was received in the form of a letter to the three colleges which arrived on Tuesday of this week.

A series of meeting will be held over the next few days between college boards, lecturers, students and ancillary staff, to discuss the shock cutbacks.