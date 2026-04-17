WE look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1985...

Pact between Sinn Féin and SDLP is esstential after May’s local govt elections

"THERE has been much speculation in the recent past about pacts between the Nationalist parties in the North at local council level after the May local government elections. I for one, as a sitting member of Belfast City Council, have never had any difficulty in supporting motions either brought forward by or supported by Sinn Féin from time to time, nor indeed has Sinn Féin had any difficulty in supporting SDLP on many issues and shouldn't that be so if, in the final analysis the result will ensue to the benefit of those who elect us."

With this statement in last week's issue of the Andersonstown News, SDLP assembly man Pascal O'Hare has firmly committed himself to co-operation with other Nationalist politicians in opposing the Unionist stranglehold on local government. We commend him for his stand on this issue despite considerable opposition from his own party colleagues.

For too long the true strength of the Nationalist vote has been dissipated through petty jealousy and interparty manoeuvring. But, if the Unionist monolith is to be opposed effectively then cooperation on fundamental issues of Nationalist concern is absolutely essential.

The "Unionist Family" as they like to call themselves, have no hesitation in backing one another on fundamental Unionist issues despite their different party labels, and this stretches right across the political spectrum from the mild Alliance Party to the most rabid bigot on the far right of the D.U.P. It is not only as a Pan Nationalist strategy, however, that we agree with co-operation along Pascal O'Hare lines.

Unfortunately for all of us, Unionism has shown itself to be irrevocably religious sectarian in its outlook, from its very inception 75 years ago to the latest antics of the Craigavon and Armagh Councils, and we feel that only a strong Nationalist voice unified on essentials can oppose it.

Housing Executive in the dock over Divis Flats

THE arrival of two leading British environmental health experts in Divis has fueled speculation that the Divis Residents’ Association is planning to bring the Housing Executive to court over conditions in the notorious flats complex.

John McQuillan and Rosaline Perkins have worked extensively with community groups and trade union bodies in Britain to highlight hazardous environments and working conditions.

Speaking to the Andersonstown yesterday, Mr McQuillan said that after first impressions Divis Flats is an area suffering all the classic signs of social deprivation.

“The lack of care by the landlord is appalling, "he said and he went on: "What I am surprised at is the ability of the community to survive despite the vandalism of the landlord."

According to the British visitors, the structure of Divis is the same as that in most British flat complexes. The "lack of concern" about the general environment is, however, unparalleled by any area in Britain. "Divis has everything", said Mr McQuillan. "From cockroaches to rats and mice, to asbestos, to leaking roofs and dampness – it's all here. And you also have got soldiers who shoot."



Mr McQuillan will be returning to England today and will be compiling a report of his findings for the Divis Environmental Health Project group. Rosaline Perkins will remain in Belfast for a number of days to continue research into the danger posed by asbestos in the flats. Paul Little of the Divis Residents' Association said the people of Divis had welcomed the environmental specialists.

"We will be using the information compiled by the experts to present to other groups and if possible to form the basis of a court case against the Executive," he said.

Mr Little added: "This is only one aspect of our multi-pronged attack on the Housing Executive and D.O.E. which will involve legal action, mobilisation of tenants and massive publicity. We will be using the report by John McQuillan and Rosaline Perkins to press more and more public figures to call for the demolition of Divis."

Irish prisoners in England donate to naíscoil

IRISH prisoners in England have thrown their weight behind the Irish language boom in Belfast. Today ten cuddly toys made by the prisoners were presented to Naíscoil Chill Uaige – the Twinbrook nursery school, with a promise of more to follow.

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, Sinn Féin's Cultural Department spokesperson, presented the toys to naíscoil representative, Mairead Ní Choileain. In a short letter of support to local language enthusiasts Ronnie McCartney, a prisoner in Gartree, said: "We are entitled to our identity and culture and it is important that you ensure that our children not only retain their identity and culture but are made aware of it.

"I myself have derived great comfort from the Irish language, and although there are times when I have not found it easy I am determined to ensure that one day the Irish language will be my first language. If you were aware of the sense of achievement of being able to greet a fellow comrade in our native tongue on foreign soil, then like me, you would avail yourself of the opportunity to learn the Irish language.”