Ligoniel community repulsed at Younger murders

THERE is growing speculation in the north of the city, that Ligoniel murder victims William Younger and his daughter Letitia, were killed because of their liberal, non-sectarian outlook and friendship with Roman Catholics.

It has just been revealed that the Youngers were forced to flee their former home in Rathlin Street, off the Crumlin Road, in the early years of the Troubles because they made a public stand against the intimidation of Catholic families living in the street.

They suffered so much abuse because of their courageous stand, that they had to move to Wolfhill estate.

The large number of Roman Catholics at the funeral testified to the principled, non-sectarian outlook of the ‘Letty’ Younger, who counted many Catholics as best friends. She dined regularly with Catholics from Andersonstown, and moved freely in all areas. Some people believe that his close association with Catholics may well have attributed to her death.

In the past, some extreme loyalist groups have shown their displeasure at Protestants fraternising too closely with Catholics. The most tragic example of their ‘displeasure’ was the killing of the Todd brothers in the early Seventies, whom most people believe were killed because of their Catholic associations.

All this, coupled with the horrific manner of the Youngers’ deaths, which was very reminiscent of the Shankill Butcher killings, has strengthened the view that the killings were vengeance killings and not sectarian in nature.

People in the Ligoniel area of the city are very annoyed and saddened by some of the sectarian implications of some of the public statements made about the killings. To date over 100 people have signed a petition abhorring the deaths and neighbours have spoken of their great esteem and affection for the Younger family.

No rents or rates in Riverdale after latest flooding

ONCE again, the people of Riverdale Park South are up in arms because of flooding in their street following the recent heavy rain. And they have informed the estate agent for the area, Frederick McKibbin, Callender Street, that until some action is taken to prevent flooding in the street, they will withhold rent and rate payments.

Once again, they are asking the Department of the Environment to bring a permanent solution to their problem by building a culvert (a quick waterway), between the two blocks of houses worst affected. The culvert should be between numbers 73 and 75, and would take away the overflow towards the drainage system connected with the new motorway link road.

As a temporary solution, the Riverdale residents have asked the DoE to build a three foot wall in front of the blocks which would divert the water away from the houses themselves.

In a letter to McKibbin’s the residents say: “We realise that you are not responsible for roads and drainage, but in view of the fact that not only our carpets, furniture etc, are constantly threatened (if not, as in this instance, lying out in our back gardens) these houses for which you are the responsible agents, are being slowly but surely ruined as well. We feel that you as agents for Victoria Housing Estates, should have an interest in this matter, and should be adding weight to our demands that something be done, and quickly, by the Department of the Environment.

“We invite your immediate inspection of these houses so that you can see the state of the interiors, walls, etc. Finally, it is our wish, as your tenants, that a hold up of rent and rates could not be prolonged and that you will indeed add your weight to our demands. Enclosed also, copies of photos which show the extent of flooding. The fifth time in ten years.”

The residents have told the DoE that the trouble is caused by the following factors:

1. The houses are at a lower level than the road and footway;

2. Water collects in front of the block after heavy rain because the drainage is inadequate.

This is the fifth case of serious flooding in the area in ten years. The last occurred just before Christmas 1979. The residents keep on hand a set of keys to open and remove manhole covers, but in this case the move proved inadequate. Some small benefit was achieved by digging a trench to help carry the water away.

Carrick Hill festival arrives

THIS Sunday 24th, will be a big day in the Unity Flats (Carrick Hill) area, when the Trinity Street Community Centre hold their Trinity Street Festival.

The festivities commence at 2pm and will include outdoor games, children’s fancy dress, bands, groups, outdoor disco, senior citizens tea with old-time records – in fact, something to please every age group in the area.

The festival committee, based in the community centre, is made up of local people, and they appeal to everyone to lend their support and to come out and have a good time. They intend to make the festival an annual event with the next year’s being bigger and better still. Festival programmes are available at Trinity Street Community Centre. The New Lodge Fleadh will also take place between Friday August 22 to Sunday August 24.