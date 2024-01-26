EYE ON THE PAST – January 1983: Major shake-up for black taxis

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1983

New organisation launched for Black Taxis

BLACK Taxi drivers have launched a new organization to look after their interests and to revamp the image of the West Belfast service.

The next few weeks, the newly formed West Belfast Taxis will be initiating debate on the taxis with Tenants' Associations and other concerned groupings.

Explained a spokesperson: “West Belfast Taxis was set after the drivers carried out an extensive examination of the service. After taking into account points made by Sinn Féin, we came up with a package of proposals which should go a long way to improving the lot of both the driver and the customer.”



The proposals cover three main aspects of the taxi operation – a Taxi Users Association, the image of the black taxis and the drivers themselves.



1 The Taxi Users Association is envisaged as a body which could bring ideas and suggestions on how to improve the service from the public to the West Belfast Taxis. This association would also have the power to deal with complaints against drivers.

Providing public interest is sufficient, the Users Association should be operating by early March. It is expected the Association’s first proposal will be for new/better services in Poleglass, Twinbrook, Ladybrook and Glen Road areas.



2 A concerted effort is to be made to re-establish the image of the black taxis as a public service and as a ‘sound’ alternative transport system. The Users Association should contribute improving the public’s perception of the black taxi service while other proposals include a code of practice and an improvement in the general condition of some vehicles.

West Belfast Taxi will provide complete insurance cover for the 250 plus drivers on the road. Moreover, the setting up of new routes should also provide additional jobs and the overall effect of the changes should be improved driver/public relations.

Irish school building fund

THE only Irish-medium school in the Six Counties, Scoil Ghaelach Bhéal Feirste, Shaw’s Road, is launching an appeal for its building fund this week.

Scoil Ghaelach was founded in 1971; it is now in its twelfth year, and in all that time it has received not a penny from public funds. The school’s management committee say that the Department of Education has put every obstacle in the way of its application for grant-aid.

As well as its usual fundraising venture, the school will be appealing to organisations known for their interest and support of Irish culture. A door-to-door collection will begin on Friday, January 28 and the organisers hope that the goodwill the people of West Belfast have always shown to the school in the past will help it through its present difficulty.

The school has expanded with extraordinary rapidity in the last few years: In 1978 there were 36 children attending the school. There are now 138, and this is expected to increase by at least 30 pupils every year.

Because of the rapid growth the school is erecting three new classrooms. This development has stretched the school’s resources to the limit. Most of this work is being done by the voluntary labour of parents and supporters of the school, but an extra £6,000 is needed to cover the capital.

Divis witch-hunt

THE group of community workers who recently issued a report on expulsions from local schools, are now prepared to set up a public inquiry to investigate educational needs in the North, and the "present witch-hunt" being carried on against the Divis Education Project.

The group feels that the high rate of suspensions and truancy from Belfast schools is only part of an overall problem in the education system.

"We need an alternative method of education geared towards the needs of young people with whom the schools just cannot cope," stressed a spokesperson for the group. "But when ordinary people try to set up such an alternative they are opposed by the authorities."

According to the group, a witch hunt is being carried out against people associated with the Divis Education Project. Explained the group representative: "One parent has been threatened by an Educational Welfare Officer that he would see that her 15-year-old son got three years in Hydebank for attending the project. Two others have been threatened that the Educational Welfare Service would see to it that their Child Benefit was stopped."