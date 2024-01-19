EYE ON THE PAST – January 1983: New Lodge Celtic club gets the chop

Eight-year-old Mark McCann from Strathroy Park received his prize from John of Cakes for All Occassions, Central Arcade. Mark came first in a Christmas colouring compeititon, but Paul (who said he helped) came along as well for the photo

We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1983

No, you're right, this is not 1983. In fact we don't know when this photo was taken or where it is. Perhaps you can help. It is part of a recently discovered batch in the Andersonstown News archive

Church and NIO to unite over dole

THE Andersonstown News has learned from reliable sources that a new initiative on youth unemployment is to be launched by the NIO in cooperation with the Church authorities.

British Secretary of State, Mr. Prior, speaking at the King's Hall Youth Festival this week, said: "We need to do a great deal more for youth – there is a serious disaffection problem."

This follows closely the line of Catholic Bishops who have stated that youth unemployment and alienation is the Church's 'greatest problem.'



It is now felt that the recent meeting at Stormont between James Prior and a group of unnamed priests from West Belfast was to formulate a joint strategy to battle youth alienation. Some youth workers in West Belfast believe that the overwhelming support Sinn Féin received in the recent Assembly elections stunned Church heads who had not previously been aware of the extent of youth alienation from the state.

Said one youth leader: "It now appears that the Church authorities were so shocked that they are now prepared to work with the NIO to offset this rising tide of alienation."

Another photo from the Andersonstown News archive from the same night out as above, perhaps from the early/mid-1970s

New Lodge Celtic Club ‘must go’

THE Housing Executive this week has reiterated the need for the New Lodge Celtic Club to be closed down. The Executive insists that the club, one of the area's most popular, is occupying a site needed for a housing development.

"The New Lodge Celtic Club has known for some time that they were required to move," said a spokeswoman for the Executive. "Though not obliged to, the NIHE made strenuous efforts to re-site the club but now we must push ahead to build these much-needed houses."

Initial work on the housing development is scheduled for next month.

Here we go again... from the same night out. Patrons reading the latest edition of the Andytown News

Redevelopment: Galway Street is to come down

Residents of the Hamill Street area are mobilising to ensure that they have the final say in the Housing Executive's renewal strategy for the area. Many locals are concerned at the Executive's plan for demolition of homes in Barrack Street, Institution Place and Galway Street.

At a meeting with tenants in St Mary's School, Divis Street, last week, the Executive's representative guaranteed that all houses knocked down would be replaced. However, a widespread reluctance to accept this promise, coupled with the wishes of people to remain in their homes, has led the local Tenants’ Association to adopt a cautious approach.

"There are a lot of old people round here who have lived in these houses all their lives, and who don't want to see their homes knocked down," said one elderly Galway Street resident, Mrs. McKeever.

Homes in Galway Street had bathroom extensions built on within the last ten years. Another local man echoed Mrs. McKeever's opinion but stressed that some homes in the area were in bad condition and were in need of repair.

"Some of the privately rented houses in Barrack Street were declared unfit for habitation over 20 years ago, but no refurbishing work was ever carried out," he said.

The Housing Executive had proposed to begin the redevelopment scheme next year.