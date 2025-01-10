EYE ON THE PAST: January 1984 – Remembering the Falls of yesteryear

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1984

'Down the Falls'

THE Falls Community Council decided to give people an opportunity to record their own history by inviting those who had lived in the Falls to have their recollections put into print. During 1982 Community Council worker Geraldine McAteer carried out countless interviews with men and women, the vast majority now pensioners, who were keen to share their memories of life ‘Down the Falls’.

"We talked to people who had a wealth of untapped information and who were only too glad to speak about their experiences," said Geraldine who spent her early childhood in Alexander Street West. Geraldine and her family then moved to Andersonstown.

Geraldine's mother had been a mill worker and she put her in touch with some of her friends. Hours of informal conversation on the characters and events in the Falls were taped. As a result, according to the author, Down The Falls is not an academic or comprehensive work, "but it does capture some of the atmosphere of the district”.

Chapters in the 50 page booklet include Any Old Rags!, The Hibs and the Rebels, Our Wee School, Our Queen Can Burl Her Leg, The Outdoor Relief Strike, Society of St. Vincent De Paul, The Wee Stew Woman, Religious Life and The Young Footballers of Milford Street, commented Geraldine. "It came home to me how important it is to get people's memories into print. They have a very rich and diverse history to pass on to the "younger generation and it all needs to be collected and made easily available”.

"Down the Falls does this to a certain extent, but much more needs to be done as soon as possible. Otherwise, the people who we are depending on to tell us what life was like in the early years of this century, will all be gone." The Belfast of old entailed terrible hardships for most families. Long hours of work in difficult conditions and little money on payday was the rule for the majority of people.

"I suppose they still look on it as the Good Old Days. They said times were hard and described the pawn shops and money lenders they often turned to, but they also said people were kind. They recalled the comradeship and friends they had in the mills. When times were tough they all chipped in together. For example, if one woman made soup and thought anybody in the street was in need, they would be sure to share it out."

The idea of producing a history of the Falls was first hit upon by the Falls Community Council, but their example is now being followed by other groupings. Such a development is to be welcomed says the Down The Falls author.

"Tracing the history of an area, especially if you are connected with it, can be very enjoyable. It's also an essential task for all community minded groups.”

Whiterock residents call for a new wall

A WEST Belfast tenants’ group has petitioned the Housing Executive to erect a wall behind homes at Britton's Drive and Whiterock Gardens, so that local people can have more privacy and be cut off from vandals using a shortcut at the back of their houses.

A path which runs along the back of the homes from Westrock Parade to Springhill, is being used as a dumping area and a gathering spot for young hoodlums, say the Whiterock Housing Action Group. And now they are demanding not only that the path be upgraded and properly lit up, but that it should also be divided from the Whiterock homes by means of a dividing wall.

Commented Group spokesperson Marian Feran: "Recently we succeeded in pressuring the D.O.E. and Housing Executive into clearing rubbish from this path. We feel these new measures will be welcomed by all local residents and in particular by pensioners.

"People in these houses have had to erect their own fences but in many cases these have been pulled down by the vandals."

Mrs. Feran says the Executive informed the Whiterock group that there was no money available to pay for the building of a wall.