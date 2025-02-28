EYE ON THE PAST: March 1984 – Unity Flats and Turf Lodge housing hell

Light at the end of the tunnel for flats

IT now appears likely that a tenacious campaign by the Unity Flats Tenants’ Association has won major concessions from the Housing Executive on the future of the Carrick Hill complex.

Following a meeting with the Executive Regional Controller, Mr Cameron, on Monday of this week, Frank Dempsey of the tenants’ group revealed that Executive Regional Controller James Cameron, had expressed his support for the installation of solid fuel central heating in the flats as well as the building of pitched roofs. Previously, the Executive had insisted on central heating being installed only after pitched roofs had been erected.



Frank Dempsey stressed that Mr Cameron's decision would now go before the full board of the Executive in a fortnight's time for ratification but, he said, locals are confident of a positive response.

The Unity Flats delegation to Executive headquarters, was led by the MP for the area Gerry Adams, and included Tenants’ Association members Harry Fitzsimmons, Sean Maskey, Frank Dempsey and N Fleming. Also present were Dr McKeown from the Unity Flats Health Centre and Vivian Anderson of the North Belfast Resource Centre.

If approved, work on the flats will be carried out in phases over a number of years, explained N.I.H.E. spokesperson Ivan McGuinness.



"We have had a number of consultative meetings with the Unity Flats Tenants’ Association, and they have all been very constructive and very successful," he said.

Frank Dempsey said the Tenants’ Association would continue its work in the Flats in an effort to have conditions here improved.

"We will continue to press the powers that be to concede to the demands of the ordinary people of Unity."

Residents of Turf Lodge are being left behind

TURF Lodge has been overlooked in the Housing Executive’s refurbishing plans for West Belfast and needs priority action to tackle the deteriorating condition of the area’s homes.

This is the case that Sinn Féin are to put to Executive chiefs at a forthcoming meeting which will hear that a survey carried out in Turf Lodge last year showed over half the local homes are affected by severe damp.



Main complaints revealed by the survey include:

Rotting doors and window frames;

Warped metal window frames;

Serious dampness, particularly in end houses;

Overcrowding – many young married couples live with in-laws;

Faulty electric wiring;

Need for central heating.

And Lily Fitzsimmons, a spokesperson for Sinn Féin in the area, says: “Nothing short of complete refurbishing including central heating will solve all these problems.

“There is talk now of new front doors, window frames and spouting. If this is so then the Housing Executive seem more interested in the exterior and outside appearance of Turf Lodge houses when the problem is an interior one,” she said.

Mrs Fitzsimmons claims the condition of homes in the 24-year-old estate are affecting the health of local people and, in particular, the elderly. “It is scandalous the conditions the residents are expected to put up with.”

However, the Housing Executive refuted the Sinn Féin allegations.

“Our commitment to Turf Lodge is represented in the extent of work now underway in the estate. We have recently handed over 21 new homes in the estate and another 20 are nearing completion. In addition, work on a further development of new houses is due to start in Turf Lodge in March of this year.”

RUC raid on Short Strand centre

RUC and British Army chiefs responsible for authorising a raid on the Mac Airt Community Centre, Short Strand, have been fiercely criticised by the local St Matthew's Tenants’ Association. An open letter to the RUC Chief Constable issued by the Association, accuses the large raiding party of gaining admittance to the Centre on Sunday last by hammering down exit doors.

Secretary to St Matthews Tenants’ Association, Gerry Gibney, says there was a bowls match going on in the Mac Airt at the time, and that he offered to open the main door for the raiding party. A substantial amount of damage was caused to the Irish nursery school in the premises and at a meeting with the RUC on Monday, the Association stressed that they would be seeking compensation from the NIO.

"We are appalled at the behaviour of the RUC personnel who seemed to delight in destroying centre property during this ridiculous search," said Gerry Gibney.