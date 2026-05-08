We look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1985...

Editorial

WE would have to admit to slight embarrassment at the sight of Garrett Fitzgerald stepping out of a very small plane onto the runway of a very small airport outside Derry and being hailed as a conquering hero. The fact that the S.D.L.P. leader John Hume was present to greet him as he stooped to get out of the small doorway of the plane would suggest that the hop, skip and jump aeroplane ride from Dublin was not unrelated to the forthcoming local government elections, just like Geraldine Ferraro's visit to the S.D.L.P. Headquarters.

Could it be that this custom of inviting well-known figures to act as publicity agents for the various political parties will catch on? Will we see Colonel Gaddafi landing in the Falls Park to be greeted by Gerry Adams, or Russian leader Gorbachev shaking hands with Mary McMahon in Brown's Square? Who knows! As the man says, if you have it, you may as well flaunt it, and John Hume certainly has it. He is so widely travelled that he is in grave danger of meeting himself coming back from a trip to Europe or America, any of these days.

From now until election time we can expect to see all sorts of gimmicks being used by the different parties to capture a few more votes. There will be more streets cleaned, holes filled in, bins emptied and lights fixed in the next fortnight than there has been in the past five years. But in a country where politicians are judged by the width of their forked tongues, we can hardly expect anything else.

So, if Garrett Fitzgerald can fly all the way from Dublin to Derry to condemn Sinn Féin from the steps of a Tiger Moth, why shouldn't Gaddafi condemn the S.D.L.P. from the front of a Bedouin Tent pitched in the Dunville Park?

Divis trader vows to stay in business

THIEVES have broken into the butcher's shop of one of the few remaining traders in Divis Flats for the second time in six months.

After ripping off the grills, the thugs threw a breeze block through the shop window to gain entry.

A few minutes after breaking in the thieves were disturbed by local people, but managed to make off with some stock.

Yesterday shop owner Brendan Gregg, pledged to remain in business, despite the difficulties of trading in Divis.

"The last time my shop was broken into, I lost £4,000 in stock and equipment", he said. "It knocks the heart out of me, but I'm willing to remain open as long as people keep using the shop."

Mr. Gregg says he is unable to get insurance against theft because his shop is in the Flats.

"I would ask local people to keep an eye out for these hoodlums in case they try to break in again", he said, adding: "I depend on Divis residents to make a living and they depend on me as one of the very few shops still open in Divis."

CONGRATS: Harry O’Prey and Frank Lyttle for St Mary’s Greencastle won the Ciarán Devine Pairs Trophy in Corpus Chrisi Hall. They received their prizes from Bernie McKenna from Devine’s

Short Strand families would move away

THE residents of Short Strand have come out firmly against a plan for the area which would encourage young families to move away from the district.

At the Annual General Meeting of the St Matthew's Tenants’ Association in the Mac Airt Hall on Monday night, locals heard that a 'Shelter' survey revealed 75 per cent of new housing in the area needed to be geared towards young families. However, the Housing Executive has already declared that "the extent of planned improvements for the coming year is the smallest in years”. Even schemes planned two or three years ago in areas such as Springhill and New Beechmount are still not only 51 per cent of new housing stock in the redevelopment area will be three bedroomed accommodation.

According to tenants’ association chairman, Johnny Doherty, this will result in young-couples being forced out of the area in search of more suitable homes. A number of association members said the Executive policy was being dictated by British security advisors who wished to see an older and dwindling population in the Short Strand. The incoming committee has now been mandated by the members to organise a public meeting between the Executive and local people to discuss the development issue. A motion calling for militant action if the Executive refused to meet with local people was also passed. Mr Doherty said the Housing Executive had been invited to send representatives to the A.G.M. but had turned the offer down.



Mr. Bradley said it was also interesting "that the much talked about improvement scheme for Divis has not been budgeted for this year. He said: "Either the residents are winning their argument for demolition slowly but surely, or the Executive aren't really serious about the improvement scheme in Divis. As usual the Executive say that even the schemes on the list will only go ahead if the money is available. However, areas not on the list who should be (and there are many of them!) should note that the Executive say that if they find any extra money new schemes will be included".

Mr Bradley stressed that this information directly conflicts with statements from the retiring Chief Executive John Gorman who said that improvements were going to get priority this year. "If this list is an indication of what West Belfast gets when it is called a priority, Heaven help us if we are ever taken off the priority list.”