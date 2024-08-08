Eye tests ranking low on back-to-school essentials list

New research conducted by Specsavers among parents with kids aged 4-16 here has revealed that just under a quarter (23%) of children of this age have never had an eye test, and a further 36% haven’t had one in three years.

This is despite 63% of parents saying their child had experienced problems at school which could be linked to vision.

The most common issues raised includes struggling to see the whiteboard (31%), having to move to the front of the classroom to see (36%) or experiencing headaches (31%).

The latest survey found the reasons parents haven’t taken their child for an eye test is because they have no visible problems (23%) or haven’t mentioned a problem (13%). Other reasons include parents not being advised that their child needs an eye test (23%) or knowing at what age they should have one (13%).

Matthew McKenny, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Park Centre, said: “A lot of parents assume that because their child doesn't display any signs of a vision problem, there's no need to have their eyes tested.

“However, this couldn't be further from the truth. Ensuring your child has regular eye examinations from an early age is incredibly important for several reasons.

Given more than 80 per cent of our learning, cognitive and social abilities are facilitated through our sight, it's extremely important to your child's overall development. “Poor eyesight can cause learning and behavioural problems.

Conditions such as squinting and amblyopia (lazy eye) can be treated more effectively if they are picked up earlier, which could make a huge difference to your child.

An eye test doesn’t just check vision. It can also detect other underlying health conditions.”

Children under the age of 16, as well as those under 19 in full-time education, are entitled to an NHS-funded eye test and free pair of glasses at any high street opticians. However over one in five (21%) parents here are not aware of this.

The research also found that during school holidays, parents have a back-to-school list of around 6 tasks, including everything from buying new school unforms (18%), buying new PE / sports kits (20%), shoe fittings (12%) and stationary shopping (20%).

However, eye tests rank near the bottom of the pile (10%), alongside dental checks (7%). The research also found children are reluctant to get their eyes tested.

Over a third (36%) are scared or worried, 18% don’t know what to expect and one in five (23%) fear the dark.

To combat this, Specsavers is looking at ways to make a visit to the opticians more fun with the launch of its friendly ‘Optomonsters’.

Customers will start to notice the Optomonsters popping up in stores across the country soon.