Eyewitness describes Sean Fox murder as 'overkill'

A CHILLING eyewitness account has thrown new light on the cold-blooded execution of Sean Fox in the Donegal Celtic.

A punter who was just feet from the dead man has told us reports that the room was packed when the gunment burst in are way off the mark.

And he described the shooting as “overkill”, telling us both killers kept firing into their prone victim “well after the job was done – as if they were sending a message.”

Mr Fox (42) was shot to death in the Donegal Celtic club at around 2.30pm on Sunday, October 2.

The DC member was an associate of Jim Donegan, who was cut down in similarly brutal fashion in December 2018 as he sat in his car on the Glen Road, around a mile and a half from the scene of the latest murder.

Sean Fox who was gunned down

In a development that will hugely complicate the already difficult policing job of tracking those present, the eyewitness told us that the room where the murder was carried had been busy but a mass exodus took place moments before the gunmen entered.

“Some people were watching the big match [the Manchester derby], but most were involved in the draw for a pool competition that was due to take place next door,” the eyewitness told us.

“They were watching the draw, some people were taking notes of the draw. And when the draw was finished that was it – people just got up and went next door for the pool.”

Asked how many people left the room after the draw, the eyewitness said: “I’d say about 50.”

Police divers search the Half Moon Lake this week

Sean Fox was then one of only around a dozen people left in the room, seated at a table with his back to the door where his killers were about to enter.

The eyewitness gave details of shooting, telling us: “They opened fire from behind him and continued firing after he went down. One of the killers fired first, the other hung back but then he started shooting too. It was overkill. They kept shooting well after the job was done – as if they were sending a message.”

Police later revealed that the killers had fired 20 shots at their victim in the 21 seconds that elapsed from them entering the room until they left it to flee across the Suffolk Road.