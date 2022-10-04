Police appeal for information in Sean Fox murder

SHOT: Sean Fox (49) was killed on Sunday afternoon. He was a known associate of Jim 'JD' Donegan, left, who was killed in 2018

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 49-year-old Sean Fox have appealed for the public's help in finding his killers.

Mr Fox was shot as he watched the Manchester derby in a packed Donegal Celtic Social Club on Sunday afternoon.

Two men entered the club and opened fire at point blank range before making their way off on foot towards Gweedore Gardens.

Mr Fox was a known associate of Jim 'JD' Donegan who was killed outside St Mary's Grammar School in 2018.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “On Sunday, two gunman entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and shot Sean a number of times, as he sat enjoying a drink.

“This was a reckless act and there can be no justification for it whatsoever. This was carried out in a crowded function room where people were watching football at the time and it is only by pure good fortune other patrons were not injured or killed as a result of this disgraceful attack.

"The gunmen walked into the premises past several people before firing their weapons at Sean a number of times.

“Both men were masked and I believe they made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road in the direction of Gweedore.

"I have a number of appeal points I want to make today. I would like to hear from anyone who saw the gunmen as they entered the Social Club at around 2.25pm or a few minutes later.

"I am appealing to the community to help identify those who murdered Sean and put the lives of countless other people at risk.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the social club at the time and has any mobile phone footage of the incident or anyone who was on Suffolk Road around the time of the murder and may have any video footage or dashcam footage to save that footage and to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1120 02/10/22.”

Information can also be provided online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Additionally, Information and media can be provided to the Police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link.