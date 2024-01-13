EZ Living Interiors’ newest store now open in The Boulevard, Banbridge

IN the midst of our fast-paced daily lives, there is one constant that remains unchanged – the desire to create a space that feels like home.

At EZ Living Interiors, we understand that your interior should reflect your personal style and tell your unique story. We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 19th store, conveniently positioned in the thriving Bridgewater Retail Park, The Boulevard, Banbridge. With two expansive floors dedicated to sofas, dining sets, bedroom essentials, home accessories, and more, this new store is a hub of interior design inspiration, designed to cater to every interior style and budget. With our huge Winter Sale now on in-store, with absolutely everything reduced across all departments, you won’t want to miss out!

We have now been in business for over 35 years and throughout our journey, we have been dedicated to transforming houses into homes. With each passing year, we have grown alongside our customers, evolving our collections to meet your ever-changing needs while always offering great style and lasting quality. Being a local, family-owned business, we have gained an understanding of our customers, enabling us to provide a personalised service. Step into our new store, and you can always expect a friendly welcome from our experienced sales team who will be delighted to offer you a complimentary fresh cup of coffee as you browse.

At our Banbridge store, you will find a spectacular selection, ranging from iconic designs that are exclusive to EZ Living Interiors, to new-in trendy pieces. Sink into a plush sofa, imagine family mealtimes at a solid oak dining set and dream of your best night’s sleep with a luxurious pillow-top mattress. At EZ Living Interiors, each curated room set is thoughtfully accessorised with cosy cushions, unique artwork and beautiful rugs to create that signature EZ Living Interiors look. This attention to detail allows you to feel at home as you browse, while also providing an abundance of design inspiration to fuel your creativity. If you need a helping hand as you define your style, we offer in-store and home visit Interior Design consultations for just £49. Our expert designers will guide you each step of the way, from recommending colour schemes to creating a tailored product list.

Bridgewater Retail Park, The Boulevard is situated beside the main A1 Belfast to Dublin Road and there is plenty free parking. Come on in, explore and experience the feeling of home at EZ Living Interiors.