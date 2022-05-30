New entrance to Falls Park will be 'transformational'

FUTURE VIEW: Cllr Michael Donnelly with an image of how the new entrance will look

A WEST Belfast councillor has welcomed the beginning of "transformational" improvement works at a long-neglected entrance to Falls Park.

Works to overhaul the Ardmonagh Gardens entrance to the park began on Monday.

The revamp, which is part of the wider Forth Meadow Community Greenway plans, will see the entrance opened up with the removal of old fencing, as well as the installation of new lighting and pathways.

Hailing the initiative, Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly said: "For too long this entrance into the park has been the poor cousin

"It has been neglected. It's very tired and overgrown. Hopefully this new entrance will transform it, bring more footfall into the park and make it more safe and welcoming.

"It's welcome to see these improvements. It makes it brighter and more open and people will feel safer walking into it. It's dark, there's overgrown hedges, there's no street lighting.

"We want to encourage more people to use the Falls Park – it's a natural resource on our doorstep, so it's great to see this work begin."

He added: "This park is the jewel in the crown of West Belfast, so it'll be great to see more people using it."

Cllr Donnelly expressed hope that other entrances at the lower end park will be redeveloped in the time ahead.

"This entrance feature is one of a number that we're working on, and thankfully it's over the line," he explained.

"Myself and Councillor Ronan McLaughlin are working on improved entrances on Norfolk Road and Norfolk Parade, so it'll be great to see when it's all completed."