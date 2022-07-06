Falls Park sculpture plans announced

A BELFAST artist is inviting the public to help design a new sculpture that will take pride of place outside the soon-to-be rejuvenated Whiterock entrance to the Falls Park.

Sara Cunningham-Bell has asked local groups to join her on a walk-around of the Falls Park next Thursday to hear their views on the sculpture.

Groups are invited to talk and draw their way round the park, to come up with their own pattern based on nature in their area or a symbol important to them.

"I'm going to be very much a listening ear," Sara said.

"It will be an opportunity for people to speak to me and for them to say their bit and to say 'hey, what about this?'"

She said she hopes the project will bring together "talents within the area".

"If people bring things to me I can apply it," Sara added.

"It's about showing what this area is good for. Good strong positivity – that's what our youth need to hear and see and grow up with, because they have gifts which are still needed to be honed and guided. This project is about bringing a little bit of that to the area."

Sara hopes to distill a variety of opinions into a singular vision for the sculpture.

"I have often found that you may have 30 different opinions, but there is a common ground that is there – you've just got to be very still and quiet.

"I just shut up and I listen and it does come through. That's where the project is good because it does bring in a lot of thoughts."

If you would like to contribute to the project, meet at the Whiterock Leisure Centre carpark at 2pm on Thursday, 7 July, for a walk-about of the Falls Park.