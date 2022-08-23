Entrepreneur Leo has massive stall success at Féile

FÉILE 2022: Leo Corry has huge success at his stall during Féile.

YOUNG Leo Corry has had another successful year at his Féile stall making a total of £890. Leo situated his stall outside the City Cemetery on concert days selling a range of festival necessities.

The young businessman is only twelve-years-old and already is a huge success.

Leo first opened his stall last year during Féile and made nearly £700. His stall included sweets and treats for purchase.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, the young entrepreneur told us all about his stall’s success.

‘‘I’ve always wanted to do it before, but I couldn’t because of Coronavirus I never got to do it," he revealed.

‘‘This year I had ponchos, hats, tricolour flags, glowsticks’ and much more.

Leo states that ‘‘The Wolfe Tones was my busiest day’’ with over 10,000 people in attendance at the concert on Sunday.

Leo, who will be a second year at All Saint’s College this September, has already donated some of his earnings to charity.

His mother Kathryn Corry beamed with pride.

‘‘He’s a great boy, we’re really proud of him," she said.

‘‘I want to thank each and every person who stopped and chatted and bought from Leo and said hello.

‘‘Last year, he donated money to St James’ Farm and he’s already donated money to the Noah Donohoe foundation this year.’’

Leo’s mother has called him ‘‘the Richard Branson of the Falls Road".