Rally and vigil to mark Palestinian Prisoners’ Day on Thursday

PALESTINE SOLIDARITY: Marches and rallies in support of the Palestinian people have taken place since the start of Israel's onslaught in October 2023

A SOLIDARITY rally and white line vigil will take place on Thursday to mark the annual Palestinian Prisoners’ Day.

Organised by Sinn Féin, the event will take place at 6pm at Bobby Sands' mural on the Falls Road.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín, who will speak at the event, reiterated calls for the release of all political prisoners held in Israeli jails.

“For decades, the inhumane Israeli regime has implemented systematic genocide, incarceration, detention, occupation and discrimination practices against Palestinians," she said. “Thousands of Palestinians are now in Israeli detention, including hundreds of children.

“For over a year and a half, Netanyahu has unleashed a campaign of barbaric terror on the defenceless population of Gaza. We are witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. The actions of the Israeli government in Gaza and the West Bank are devastating communities and breaching international law, with little or no accountability.

“Ahead of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, I reiterate Sinn Féin’s call for an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, including the full withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza and the West Bank.

“Until Israel heeds these calls, it must be isolated internationally with boycott, divestment and sanctions implemented until its brutal systems of apartheid are halted.

“It is time to bring this genocide to an end and focus efforts on building a future for the children of Palestine filled with hope, freedom and peace.”