Family's charity skydive in memory of Eóin (18)

THE FAMILY of a young Beechmount man who tragically passed away last year are organising a charity skydive to raise money for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity – with almost £5,000 being raised so far.

Eóin Monaghan (18) passed away in November 2023 after his cancer returned for the third time. He was remembered fondly by both the Clonard ABC Boxing Club and soccer club Crewe United Academy.

Eóin's aunt, Riannon Monaghan, speaking on the family's JustGiving page, said they would be taking part in a 15,000 feet skydive to raise money for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity, which is the only children's cancer unit in the North and who also greatly assisted Eóin and his family during and after his long battle with cancer.

Riannon said: "We as a family will be plunging into the sky from 15,000 feet in a skydive, to raise funds for The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, as this charity is very close to our hearts. This is the only children’s cancer unit in the North of Ireland, each child is treated and cared for by this team while undergoing their treatment. Their objective is to provide quality patient care, and nurture each child and their families through their journey."

She said that in November 2019 Eóin took his first seizure and was admitted to hospital, where it was discovered that he had a brain tumour.

"The next day he underwent an eight hour surgery to remove the tumour. Histology later revealed that Eóin’s tumour was cancerous. This was a shock to us all, as Eóin was a fit 14-year-old boy, who displayed no symptoms. He enjoyed boxing with Clonard Boxing Club. It was here he was known as a warrior, and was given the nickname ‘Hank the Tank.’

"We were told that Eóin would never walk or talk again, that his life would become very different, and his illness would impact on him greatly. However, Eóin shrugged cancer off like it was a common cold.

"While undergoing scans, tests, and chemotherapy, Eóin continued his educational studies at St Mary’s Grammar School, and passed all his GCSEs and his AS Levels with flying colours.

Still to this day, The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity are giving us enormous support, and we would like to show our gratitude for all their phenomenal service. We would appreciate if you could help us in raising funds for this remarkable charity, so that they may continue to provide critical care and support, to all children who have been diagnosed with cancer throughout the North of Ireland."

"Against all odds, in March 2021, Eóin got the all clear and rang the bell. He continued with his routine scans for the next year and a half. Sadly, in October 2022, a scan showed that there was another growth in his brain, and the cancer had returned. Eóin had his second surgery to remove the tumour."

She said that by January 2023, Eóin was receiving double chemotherapy to fight off the cancer in his brain. At the end of April 2023 Eóin had a clear scan.

"On the 15 June 2023, Eóin celebrated his 18th birthday. Despite his illness, the cancer never dampened Eóin’s spirit. He was a happy go lucky, popular, funny, and extremely loveable child. He had a part-time job in the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he would amaze all his medical team, when they bumped into him working away."

Riannon continued: "He was our muse and lit up every room he entered. He loved his family very much and we adored him.

"On the 13th October, we learnt that the cancer returned for a third and final time. We were devastated by the news that Eóin had a maximum of six months to live. His cancer progressed quite aggressively, and his health declined rapidly. For the next few weeks, Eóin received palliative care from The Children’s Cancer Unit. On the 19 November 2023, sadly Eóin passed away peacefully in hospital.

The skydive takes place on April 28. Donations for the appeal can be made at Eóin Monaghan.