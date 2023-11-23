Tributes to Eóin (18) who died after long battle with illness

A YOUNG Beechmount man has been described as a "true warrior" following his passing this week.

Eóin Monaghan (18) died peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family on Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Mum, Fiona Monaghan said: “Our hearts are broken. He was the strongest kid I know.

“Cancer may have taken him but it didn’t win because it never took his spirit. He shrugged it off like a cold and I will never let it take ours because that’s the only way it can win.

“Sleep tight my beautiful boy. I’m sure your aunt Seaneen has you and will look after you like her own as she always did.”

Eóin's school, St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our senior students, Eóin Monaghan, after a long and heroic battle with illness.

"Eóin joined St. Mary’s in 2016 and he was known for always having a smile on his face and a positive outlook on life. Indeed, he has been described by many of his teachers in recent days as a happy, resilient and stoic young man who faced adversity with a strength that is inspirational to us all.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire St. Mary’s community are with Eóin’s parents, siblings and extended family."

A keen boxer, his club Clonard ABC said it was a "sad day" after losing a member of their boxing family.

"Eóin was a true warrior both inside and outside the ring. We want to send our condolences to the Monaghan family and the wider family circle. May he rest in peace."

Crewe United Academy also paid tribute to Eóin's family, including his uncle David who is a coach at the club.

"The Crewe family are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of young Eóin Monaghan after a long battle against illness. Eóin's uncle David is our 2010 coach and a much-loved and valued member of our coaching panel.

"We would like to extend our love, prayers and condolences to coach David and his entire family circle at this sad time."

Eóin is survived by parents, Díarmaid and Fiona, brother Díarmaid, sister Róise and grandparents, Sally, Seán and Rosemaria and also the late Paddy. He was an adored nephew, cousin and friend.

Eóin's Requiem Mass took place at St Peter's Cathedral followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery on Wednesday.