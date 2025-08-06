FÉILE 25: Artist Lise debuts 'Females are Gems' exhibition

NEW EXHIBITION: Lise at her new exhibition, which is on display at St Mary's University as part of Féile an Phobail

A LOCAL artist is showcasing how precious females are and hopefully help unite them across the island and globally. Documentary visual artist Lise McGreevy has purposely chosen Féile an Phobail as the stage to launch her new female equality collection, 'Females are Gems'.

Having already worked with Queen’s University for over three years and also with Maynooth University in Dublin, her new exhibition follows on from her highly successful creative programme, 'I AM WOMAN'.

Speaking about the new exhibition, Lise said: "I want to promote the fact that woman are precious no matter what their circumstances and backgrounds are.

"Phase one of the programme focused aimed to bring woman together across creed colour religious divide and sexual orientation through our emotional dexterity where each artwork represented strong emotions.

"The collection is inspired by many of the females, young and old alike who I have met and also the stories that have led them to where they are now. Many are horrendous.

"I chose gems to represent all females not only because they are precious and beautiful but just as importantly for the qualities and properties the gems are alleged to have."

Lise's exhibition can be seen along with over 80 other artists' work at St Mary's University College until August 7.

If you would like to find out more about either exhibition, please email Lise at LiseMcGreevyPhotgraphic@gmail.com.