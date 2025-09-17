Exciting new Autumn Programme launches at Áras Uí Chonghaile

FOLLOWING a hugely successful summer season, Áras Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre on the Falls Road, have this week launched their much-anticipated Clár an Fhómhair, Autumn Programme.

The James Connolly Visitor Centre honours the life and legacy of one of Ireland’s greatest revolutionary leaders. Through their interactive exhibition, art and historical collection, and seasonal events programme at Áras Uí Chonghaile offers visitors the opportunity to explore Connolly’s vision of justice, equality and international solidarity, while connecting his ideas to the challenges of today.

The programme was officially launched by Gerry Murphy, Assistant General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, who praised Áras Uí Chonghaile for creating a space where history, politics, and culture meet in ways that are relevant to working people today.

The programme will feature a mix of historical talks and book launches, along with conversations on more contemporary issues facing Ireland today including themes such as the role of women in our revolutionary history and discussions about equal citizenship and democratic rights. Alongside these, audiences can look forward to evenings with leading voices in art, literature, and history, from reflections on Ireland’s radical past to conversations with internationally acclaimed artists whose work continues to inspire movements around the world.

Speaking at the launch, Gerry Murphy said: "Connolly’s vision of a fairer society, rooted in equality and solidarity, remains as relevant today as ever. Áras Uí Chonghaile provides an invaluable platform for discussion and learning, and this autumn’s programme reflects the depth and richness of that mission. I am delighted to launch a series that will not only honour Connolly but also inspire conversations about the Ireland we want to build for the future."

Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh added: "We’re thrilled to officially launch this year's Clár an Fhómhair, a thought-provoking line-up of events bringing together historians, writers, artists, and activists that challenge, inspire, and provoke thoughtful discourse, reflecting the wide spectrum of political, cultural, and social histories that continue to shape us today."

Áras Uí Chonghaile Heritage Manager, Eimear Hargey, said: "We are excited to bring this dynamic programme to both existing and new audiences. In particular, we look forward to welcoming world-renowned Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick, famous for his iconic Ché Guevara portrait, for a discussion on his life and work. It will be a special occasion for us, as Áras Uí Chonghaile proudly displays some of his incredible artwork within our exhibition. So, mark your calendars and join us!"