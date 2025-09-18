Open University on board as nominations open for Aisling Awards 2025

AISLING AWARDS: Conor McParland from Belfast Media with John D'Arcy, National Director of The Open University in Ireland

WITH nominations open for the 2025 Aisling Awards we are delighted to have The Open University on board as our premier partner once again.

For 29 years the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise. Making the Awards possible have been the community champions, businesses, and bridge-builders shaping the new Belfast.

The Open University has pioneered distance learning for over 50 years, delivering exceptional teaching and outstanding support to students across Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and the world. Its mission is to make learning accessible to all, and together have already helped over two million students to realise their ambitions.

John D'Arcy, National Director of The Open University in Ireland, said they are delighted to be involved once again in the Aisling Awards.

"The Open University in Ireland is proud to supporting the Aisling Awards again in 2025," he said. "It’s hard to believe that it’s that time of the year again when the best of Belfast is celebrated.

"The Aisling Awards are important for us as we see, through our students, the community groups and businesses we work with across Belfast, the powerful progress being made across the city despite all the challenges our citizens face on a daily basis.

"The Aisling Awards are quite unlike any other awards process in that they cover business, education, the arts, community work and much more and at the heart of the nomination process is the voice of the people.

"The nomination process is open now and I would encourage readers to think about those people and organisations that are making a real difference across the city and get a nomination in."

Now we invite you to join in the Aisling celebration by nominating your neighbourhood heroes and stellar achievers for our 2025 Awards which will take place in the Europa Hotel on Friday 28 November 2025.

The categories for this year’s awards include:

Kennedy Centre Excellence in Education Award

Foras na Gaeilge Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Community Award

Movie House Community Building Award

Cirdan Health and Well-being Award

Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award

Sean Grahams Outstanding Achievement in Sports Award

Belfast Brand Award

TG4 Culture and Arts Award

Best Business Award

You can submit your nomination online here. The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 24.