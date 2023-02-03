Farhad's new exhibition goes on display at Linenhall Library

A STUNNING exhibition of decorative sculptures by a local artist has gone on display at the Linenhall Library.

Farhad O’Neill was raised in Canada and moved to Belfast in the 1990s and was at residence in Conway Mill until 2004 when he again returned to Canada. Farhad returned to Belfast after 17 years in 2022 and now has a studio at the Cultúrlann.

Some of Farhad’s works include the Marian Doors at St Michael’s Cathedral Basilica in Toronto which feature the entire Rosary, and the Carraige Fáilte, the Welcome Stone at Turf Lodge in Belfast.

Farhad’s exhibition includes 76 bronze bas-reliefs and is titled A Life in Low Relief. Bas-relief sculptures involve scultping a 2D surface to make it appear as if the scultpure is 3D. Examples of bas-relief can be seen in the work of Renaissance sculptor Donatello.

Speaking about his exhibition, Farhad said: “The work represents a lot of detailed themes including spirituality, history, eroticism, mysticism and the stations of the cross and some are purely abstract works.

“Some of the themes in the sculptures will include the concept of memory as part of rhetoric, Jesuit efforts in China in the late 1500s and early 1600s translated visually into an Irish and Christian context, impressions from diverse musical performances, sexual and gender identity, Catholic devotional practices, abstract expressionism based upon nature and eastern Zoroastrian influences.”

Farhard’s exhibition is free to attend and you can register on Linenhall Library’s website.

He will also give a special talk at the exhibition this Friday, 1pm.