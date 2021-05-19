Cityside Galaxy Bingo gears up to welcome back patrons

Established in 1996, Galaxy Bingo the flagship of Planet Bingo Group, has been serving Bingo customers for over 20 years but due to COVID-19 the company was forced to close its doors in March 2020.

But with re-opening green lighted from Monday 24 May, they are ready once again to provide a great social day/night out with fantastic value, excellent priz emoney and the chance of winning massive jackpots!

"We will be open Monday to Saturday 10am-11pm - why not come along for some fun and check out the new café which has an outstanding new menu," said a Galaxy Bingo spokesperson.

"We certainly look forward to welcoming our loyal patrons back."

Galaxy Bingo, 1st floor Cityside (Yorkgate) 100-150 York Street

