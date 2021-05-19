Established in 1996, Galaxy Bingo the flagship of Planet Bingo Group, has been serving Bingo customers for over 20 years but due to COVID-19 the company was forced to close its doors in March 2020.
But with re-opening green lighted from Monday 24 May, they are ready once again to provide a great social day/night out with fantastic value, excellent priz emoney and the chance of winning massive jackpots!
"We will be open Monday to Saturday 10am-11pm - why not come along for some fun and check out the new café which has an outstanding new menu," said a Galaxy Bingo spokesperson.
"We certainly look forward to welcoming our loyal patrons back."
Galaxy Bingo, 1st floor Cityside (Yorkgate) 100-150 York Street
Check out our Facebook for info.